Picture this, you are overdue for an essay response for a class, and you do not have any ideas to write 1000 words within the next 30 minutes. Artificial intelligence (AI) writing programs such as ChatGPT generate a response within seconds, but this luxury should be addressed because AI alters the true nature of writing.
According to exploreai.org, AI is the simulation of human intelligence processed by machines and computer systems. Current AI writing programs suggest that AI produces generic and similar responses. However, is it possible for a machine to think the same way a human can?
YouTube user jasondenys, ran the same writing prompt through AI programs 20 times and examined the essays with Turnitin, a plagiarism checker. The results found that the essays scored low for plagiarism and had no obvious similarities to other papers.
In reading each paper, I found them all to be the same words in a different font.
With the forthcoming of AI writing programs, I fear an unoriginal society too reliant on AI to perform our significant human capabilities. But I am not fighting to end all AI relevant technologies.
I admittedly use Grammarly, a typing assistant meant to detect written errors, a vast majority of the time, yet I occasionally find errors which significantly change the piece. With moderation, I think AI may benefit society. OpenAI, the developers of ChatGPT and other AI technologies, state within their safety standards that AI is potentially beneficial but risky.
In a news article from The Daily Toreador, Michael Faris, an associate professor in technical communication and rhetoric, explained scholars could benefit from AI writing programs.
Faris agreed AI technologies in moderation could be beneficial, but at a certain point it raises the true need for writing.
I find writing important, as it is one humanity’s methods to materialize thoughts and share them amongst each other. As students begin to use AI writing programs, it should be more concerning that an entire generation may avoid producing original thought because of AI.
Writing is not just putting your thoughts onto paper. Writing is being able to display your thoughts well enough for others to understand. I wonder if AI writing programs bring forth this sense of conformity.
In the case AI writing programs become acceptable as current editing assistants like Grammarly, an original thought could cease to exist if a program consistently draws from the same sources. While OpenAI admits their programs need work, how much longer will it take for a newer program to generate responses sourced well enough to be considered a scholastic document?
Let’s face it, soon new problems will need original ideas and students must take advantage of this time to practice producing original thoughts truthfully. AI inhibits the craft of writing and should be considered to threaten students' capability of original thought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.