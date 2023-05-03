Words can't describe The Daily Toreador. I cannot help but feel a sense of gratitude for the invaluable experiences and skills I have gained as a Multimedia Editor/Photographer. Undoubtedly, The Daily Toreador has shaped my photography style and equipped me with the necessary tools to excel in the field.
The first time I had an encounter with someone from The DT was in the spring of 2022, when I was waiting to go inside the United Supermarkets Arena to watch the Red Raiders take on the Texas Longhorns. Tana Thompson, a features writer at The DT, told me I had to come work for the student newspaper. The following day, I walked into the College of Media & Communication building and asked for an application. A few days went by, and the Editor-in-Chief, Arianna Flores, emailed me and asked when I could meet. I was grinning from ear to ear with excitement. We met the very next day and that's when my journey with The DT began.
I have enjoyed every minute of working at The DT, as teaching others is one of my talents that I love to share. I have learned a lot through my supervisors and coworkers, whether it's been AP style, writing cut lines, critiquing pictures, etc. I wouldn't have gotten where I am today if it wasn't for The Daily Toreador.
After working for The DT for a few weeks, I texted Arianna and asked if I could travel and go to California for March Madness. She didn’t hesitate for a second, replying “yes” and a few days later, I was hopping on a plane to head to the first round of the NCAA Tournament in San Diego, California. The number of hoops I jumped through, the time spent out of the office on a plane or in my truck driving to the next game or event meant so much to me. The trust and outpouring love shown by my supervisor Ms. Sheri Lewis and Arianna Flores during my time at The DT has been greatly appreciated.
As this chapter of my life closes, another door has opened. I will never forget the number of opportunities The DT has allowed me, along with the professional experiences to get me to where I want to be down the road. I wish the best for The DT and my current coworkers as we part ways. I wish everyone the best of luck in whichever path you might take. I will miss y'all dearly but the memories we made will last a lifetime.
This being said, the skills I have learned from The Daily Toreador will be put to use, and my photography journey will continue on. I have accepted a new position/internship with Texas Tech Athletics as a photographer. Taking on this position has made me realize everything The DT has taught me and truly allowed me to succeed.
