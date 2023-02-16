May of 2022 marks the final publication of Lubbock’s longest running colored owned newspaper: Southwest Digest. The paper is one of many lasting imprints left behind by co-founders T.J. Patterson and Eddie Richardson.
Patterson and Richardson formed an unlikely partnership; “we fought like dogs and cats,” Patterson said in a former article with the Avalanche Journal. Despite conflict, the two shared similar backgrounds and a passion for civil rights.
In Patterson’s story, Lubbock was meant to be a stopping point on his way to join a march led by Martin Luther King Jr in Selma, Alabama. West Texas had a different calling for Patterson. After being rejected from Texas Technological College on racial grounds, Patterson was drafted into the Vietnam War. Patterson left the military as Commander of the U.S. Navy. He later returned to Lubbock where his aunt, Lucille ‘Sugar' Graves had become the first Black student enrolled at Texas Tech University.
Following in his aunt's trailblazing footsteps, Patterson became the dean of the College of Business Administration at TTU and led civil rights movements within the area. Moreover, Patterson wrote for the Manhattan Heights and West Texas Times.
In a similar manner, Richardson served in the air-force during Lebanon and Vietnam. After his time in the Military, Richardson and his wife moved to Lubbock with their children to be closer to Richardson’s mother. Much like Patterson, Richardson felt a calling to service within the area. Richardson approached Patterson seeking a job in the writing field.
Together, the two formed the Lubbock Digest: a monthly issue intended to provide stories from the Black community.
Patterson said in a former interview with NPR, they didn’t care who read it, their only goals were to encourage young people to learn and give voices to those who are often forgotten.
“We started that paper. Five dollars. No equipment. Nothing,” Patterson said in a 1999 oral history. “But just a gut feeling that there was a need to fill a void.”
The paper gained a large following and became the Southwest Digest, a weekly publication.
Patterson later went on the be Lubbock’s first African American city councilman where he served the community for twenty years. The co-founders centered much of their work around giving back.
Richardson assisted in the organization of the United Black Coalition, bringing concerns of East Lubbock to city leaders, and a member of the Texas Publisher’s Association. Furthermore, he was a leader of the Lubbock Emancipation Committee, a position appointed by former Gov. George W. Bush. Richardson also led Juneteenth celebrations for Texas. Amongst other contributions to Lubbock, Richardson aspired to bring out the best in others.
“There is always good in everyone,” Richardson said in documentation from Southwest Collections.
Patterson spent much time praying over inmates and mentoring at local jails. Furthermore, Patterson led marches against drugs and gang violence and worked to improve the educational system. He was also the first African American Texas Municipal League president and accomplished much more during his lifetime.
While both Patterson and Richardson have passed away, they have left their mark as activists for equal rights and encouraged social reform amongst future generations.
“It’s never about Thomas James Patterson, it’s about those coming after me,” Patterson said in a previous interview with the Daily Toreador. “... Hopefully, we can leave some positive footprints in the sand, so folks know the way we traveled. It’s more than just living, more than occupying space. It’s making a contribution to this world in which we live.”
