Black belt. Valedictorian. Urban explorer and piano instructor. This may sound like the resume of a fictional character, but is instead a small assortment of hobbies and accomplishments for one ambitious Texas Tech student. For first year music composition student Mary Kerr, don't say the sky is the limit, because her piloting skills would disagree.
Hailing from Snyder, Mary Kerr has always had a passion for music, as she has played piano for 13 years and composed music since she was five years old, even going as far as to start a jazz band at ten years old. Kerr said that her hobbies help inspire her current musical style which is based around techno music that has a feel to that of the big city.
"There's an entire genre of things and there's kind of an aesthetic that surrounds that type of music," Kerr said. "I think it is inspired by my other hobbies like art and urban exploring and even flying airplanes, funnily enough."
One of the first hobbies that appealed to the Snyder High School valedictorian was urban exploration, which she found a passion for while on a family vacation in London.
"Urban exploration is kind of the equivalent of going and exploring mountains and those things, but instead of exploring nature you're exploring architecture," Kerr said. "You try to find cool places that have cool designs, like here in Lubbock there's actually some pretty neat places like Hell's Gate. There's obviously a bit of danger added to it because some places are kind of shady, but I think the danger adds to the adrenaline."
It took one viewing of "Top Gun: Maverick" in theaters over the summer to get Kerr intrigued by the idea of flying airplanes. Inheriting a Piper Cherokee model plane from her grandfather, Kerr began taking flight classes at Raider Aviation that same summer to secure a private pilot's license.
Benjamin Kerr, Mary's brother and a sophomore at Snyder High School, is enrolled in the same flight program as his sister. According to Benjamin, it takes impressive time management to accomplish what Mary has done with hobbies and school.
"It is difficult, it's very time consuming because becoming a pilot takes a lot of time," Benjamin Kerr said. "It takes a lot of flight time and even more prep time, with 40 hours of flight time before you can become a private pilot, and there's a written test that you have to study for."
In regards to Mary's recent music, her older sister and current fourth year mathematics student Evelyn Kerr stated that it's fun to listen to what her sister has come up with, despite having different musical tastes.
"When it comes to composition, she's been working with the software used in those classes since she was 12," Evelyn Kerr said. "As far as the actual stuff she writes, she's at that stage where she's trying stuff for the fun of it. Some of it I listen to and immediately get it, and other stuff isn't my thing but I can tell she's having fun with it."
Despite exploring multiple venues, Kerr said her biggest passion is still to create.
"I love to create things, just with my mind and with my hands," Kerr said. "My biggest goal is to make people feel how I want them to feel, whether it be inspiration or sadness or whatever it could be. To me that's just the most satisfying thing about it."
