On a journey of self-discovery, Jadyn Owens found herself embracing the independence she gained since coming to Texas Tech.
The fourth-year psychology major and Dallas native became Miss Black TTU (‘21-22) and a part of the executive board for the Black Student Association during her time at Tech. Additionally, Owens works at the Black Cultural Center.
“I wanted to be somewhere far away to grow independently,” Owens said. “That was probably the main reason when I first found out about Texas Tech. I thought that being further would allow me to grow more as an individual, into more of an adult because I would be forced to do things on my own.”
While a desire for independence sparked Owens’ interest in Tech, it was the school spirit that won her over.
Owens said Tech has exposed her to many opportunities, especially within the Black community.
“Because it is so much bigger and there's a lot of resources here for Black organizations and the Black Cultural center, just being a part of the Black community here has definitely given me a cultural realignment,” Owens said.
Since being at Tech, Owens said her biggest realization was developing a stronger sense of pride regarding her culture.
“I was never ashamed, but I guess just being more proud to be Black, diving into braids and listening to the music I want to listen to all the time, out in public, no matter what,” Owens said, “being able to explore myself creatively and kind of getting back into the culture. incomplete sent.”
However, Owens’ passions extend far beyond the Black community. Owens pushes initiatives to empower young women and spends her summers teaching at dance camps with young girls around the country.
Moreover, Owens had strong female role-models in her life as well.
“Celebrity wise, I would say Zendaya definitely,” Owens said. “She’s always been somebody I could look up to because she was the first Black girl I saw that did what I did, which is dancing. Also, my mom. My mom was a single parent, so she works really hard to keep me afloat. Just seeing how hard she worked and how she never really took any days off inspired me to do the same.”
Parnter and third-year digital media and professional communications major Matthew Zuniga of Dallas said Owens is above all an optimist.
“She’s always looking on the bright side of things and she is always a beacon of hope, or a ray of sunshine whenever life isn’t going good,” Zuniga said. “Even with me and her other friends, I feel like we always go to Jadyn whenever we need something positive in our lives.”
Owens said she is thankful for the opportunities Tech has given her and the space she has been given to do all she has accomplished.
“Take complete advantage of every opportunity that comes your way,” Owens said. “My biggest advice I give to somebody is don’t limit yourself in terms of what you think you can do, where you think you can go. Because that’s only going to put barriers around you and your growth. (Make) sure you go into student organizations because you never know what they offer for you, connecting with faculty because you never know what kind of advice they can give you.”
