As Texas Tech is celebrating its centennial year, former Tech chemistry professor Henry Shine is also turning 100. Shine became involved with Tech in the mid-1950s. Throughout his career, the professor published several research papers, but Shine claims his greatest accomplishment is contributing to the chemistry department as he assisted in bringing the department to fruition.
Awarded in 1968, Shine was part of the second group of professors to receive the honor of becoming a Horn Professor.
“You asked me what does it mean to be a Horn Professor,” Shine said. “It means that Texas Tech has recognized me and other Horn Professors as being distinct in their discipline. That it is both gratifying and pleasing because it recognizes our contribution to Texas Tech, the contribution from the individual to Texas Tech.”
At 25, Shine came to the United States with a PhD from London with aspirations of working with an organic chemist at the University of Iowa. Following minor conflict, Shine branched off to complete his own work.
It was in New York that Shine caught the attention of a representative from the campus. Following their encounter, Shine came to Tech with a job offer.
Since the professors’ time here at Tech, Shine said, "I have helped build a department. That I think is an achievement both for me and Texas tech.”
However, Shine did not come alone. After meeting his wife in New York, the couple started a family in Lubbock. For son, Trevor Shine, his parents are a wonderful example of how relationships are meant to be.
Trevor Shine said one of his favorite memories of his father was watching him dance alongside his mother, including on his 100th birthday.
For daughter Stephanie Shine a faculty member with Tech Human Development and Family Sciences, her favorite memory of her father lives in the classroom.
“Someone let me know that my father was giving his last lecture,” Stephanie said. “My father was so energetic, his voice lively, bounding about the room. The essence of his remarks was his gratitude for his colleagues, his students, those who helped him with his mass spectrometer. I saw him full of life, in his element.”
The professor's office remains on the second floor of the chemistry department as a tribute to all he has given Tech.
“One thing about Dr. Shine is you never hear anything negative about him,” administrative business assistant Zach Smith said. “And when you talk with him, he is by far the most kindest man that you could ever probably meet in a real lifetime as far as professionals go. His legacy will outlive him and probably everybody in this department for the rest of our lives. That’s how inspirational he was to a lot of people around here.”
