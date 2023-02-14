Experiences students share with dating apps vary, ranging from serendipitous soulmates, to creepy, catfishing old men, to serial ghosting. Specifically, dating apps have grown increasingly more popular among college students, with apps such as Tinder, Bumble and Hinge offering opportunities for the prospect of love, casual sex, or even just online validation.
A study done by the Pew Research Center reports that 48% of 18 to 29-year-olds have used a dating app at least once, with some claiming the apps contributed to long-lasting relationships, while others argue the connections can be negative or even dangerous. According to the Pew study, 60% of female users from ages 18 to 34 say someone on an online dating site continued contacting them even after the women said they were uninterested, with 57% saying they’ve received unsolicited sexual content.
On the Texas Tech campus, we have our fair share of online daters. The question is, do our students want lasting relationships and real connections? Or, is the anonymity of online platforms the perfect excuse for inconsequential hookups and instant gratification?
Lauren Baker, a first-year from Tulsa studying microbiology, said in her experience with dating apps, users were not looking for soulmates or love stories. The users were, to put it bluntly, only there for the sex.
“If you’re bored I would recommend, if you’re looking for a real relationship I would not,” Baker said.
Baker went on to detail her own experiences with the apps, singling out two men she met and talked with, until they “just kind of fizzled out”. She briefly mentioned one of her less enjoyable encounters as well, a creepy user with unclear intentions.
So, dating apps: Hookups, a free meal, and maybe, once in a while, a nice date that can cross the threshold into month two. From a student’s perspective, dating apps offer little hope for love, but what do the professionals say?
Krayah Wilson, a TTU Health Science Center therapist with her Master’s degree in Couples, Marriage, and Family Therapy, said while there are both positive and negative aspects to online dating, the entire premise of meeting someone through profile pictures and direct messages can be an underwhelming, defeating cycle, as well as one filled with unrealistic expectations and standards.
“I have found that through the profile you create on a dating app, it kind of captures the best parts of you and doesn’t really include, at large, the wholeness of a person. And so it’s really hard to truly get to know someone when you’re only seeing their highlights,” Wilson said.
Wilson said she thinks dating apps can be positive in that they offer convenience via a platform that college students are familiar with. She mentioned the comfort that can come with this familiar territory, and the benefits of that feeling when looking for a relationship.
On the negative side, Wilson said it is not possible to fully get to know someone over the phone and these platforms take away that personable connection right off the bat.
Online dating promotes a cyclical pattern of matching, talking and giving up, promoting a culture of surface level connections and electronic scapegoats.
This is not to say dating apps are incapable of constructing real relationships. There is always the possibility that two people will match, swipe right and live happily ever after. But, more often than not, neither of those two people are really looking to connect on more than a physical level, much less create something strong enough to withstand a future, based on Tech student responses.
“If you set clear intentions, and you know what you want for yourself, [online dating] can be helpful,” Wilson said. “If you don’t like having to spend time communicating with people over the phone often, then they’re not for you.”
