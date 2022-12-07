Often, humans tend to gravitate toward individualism, chasing individual success. The Wuensche family is a testament to what can occur from working as a team.
To break the Guinness Word Record for the most family members graduating from the same university (Texas Tech), social media played a significant role in bringing the family together. The current record reflects 44 Tech graduates of the Wuensche family.
Furthermore, students McKenna Mann, Max Simnacher, Andrew Simnacher, Sara Phy and Caroline Pierce are working to grow the Wuensche legacy knowing once they graduate, they will become a part of the Guinness World Record.
The Wuensche family primarily uses their Facebook group to follow members digitally and plan family reunions. Amber Wuensche Parker had a different use for the Facebook group.
“I read about the previous record in the Dallas Morning news in 2014,” Parker said. “We have a Wuensche Facebook group, and I just try to keep connected so I posted the article and said, ‘I wonder how many Tech grads we have?’ People started commenting, so it just kind of grew from there.”
Parker sought out Tech graduates attempting to acquire to all necessary documentation required by Guinness.
“One of my mom’s family members realized my family might be able to break the world record, so she started getting documentation from everyone and submitted it to Guinness,” first-year pre-speech language and hearing major of Boerne, McKenna Mann said. “Since I’m not a graduate or anything, I just thought it would be kind of cool to continue the legacy of my family and one day join the record maybe.”
Max Simnacher additionally aspires to become part of the world record as a second-year agriculture business major from Lubbock. For the Simnacher family, Tech is the foundation for many core memories.
“I’m not officially a part of it (the world record) yet, but I am going to be,” Max Simnacher said “I’ve always liked Tech, and my family has always been Tech fans so growing up we would always go watch the games or go tailgating. I’ve always grown up around Tech as the college my family has chosen, so I felt it was just somewhere that would be a great place to go to college when it was time.”
Andrew Simnacher is the most recent Tech graduate and older brother of Max. The nutritional science major is currently working on his masters. Andrew Simnacher said growing up in a house of Red Raiders made Tech a clear choice in addition to Tech’s academic programs.
“My family has always gone there, so I thought it would just be really nice to continue that and have ground with all of my family on stuff that we can relate to,” Andrew Simnacher said. “It’s nice knowing you have people all over the place, but it’s kind of also weird to think that there's so many people that I didn’t know about that I’m related to as well.”
For the nutritional science major, Sara Phy, the award is far more than a certificate. Phy said breaking the record was a complete shock as her immediate family is small.
“I think for me, it (family) means a lot because I didn’t even plan on going to Tech,” fourth-year Lubbock native, Phy said. “It is really cool to just see how everything worked out, and I know it means a lot to my family to just have this shared experience.”
It was cousin Caroline Pierce, a first-year business major of Lubbock, who assisted in connecting the family. Pierce said after much research, the project started to become about showing the family’s love for Texas Tech.
“It’s (the world record) just really showed me how special something can be,” Pierce said. “It’s shown me how important it is to have that big family bond over something, and that no matter the distance or where you are, you can always come together.”
