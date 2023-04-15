A 27-run contest Saturday afternoon left the Texas Tech softball team with a 16-11 loss to No. 18 Baylor at Rocky Johnson Field Saturday afternoon, tying the series at a game apiece.
Tech head coach Craig Snider spoke about his team and Baylor’s resilience throughout the series thus far.
“It's the Big 12, right? I mean, it's just a slug match every time,” Snider said. “You just got to keep throwing punches, keep throwing punches and today it was who's going to land the big blow. The Baylor Bears did that today and they got us in the end and you know what, hats off to them. It was a hard fought game on both sides.”
Baylor came out of the gates scorching. First baseman Shaylon Govan hammered a three-run homer to right field in the opening inning to put the Bears at an early 3-0 lead, her second home run of the series.
Shortly thereafter, Snider made his way to the mound to make a quick pitching change that saw sophomore right-handed pitcher Ranci Willis take over the reins for the Red Raiders.
Tech partly made up for the runs they gave up in the bottom of the frame. Senior second baseman Alanna Barraza put the Red Raiders on the board with an RBI double to left center field that was followed by an RBI single from center fielder Arriana Villa.
The Bears continued their rampage into the second inning as they took advantage of Tech’s second pitching change of the afternoon, as sophomore right-handed pitcher Erna Carlin threw a wild pitch that allowed Baylor outfielder McKenzie Wilson to tack on another run to their lead.
Wilson’s run was followed by three more runs, most notably a two-run double from outfielder Emily Hott to extend the Baylor lead to 8-2.
The Red Raiders put together a pair of three-run frames in the third and fourth innings, powered by freshman Kailey Wyckoff’s ninth home run of the season to tie the game at eight.
In the top of the fifth inning, Baylor retook the lead with an RBI double from outfielder McKenzie Wilson, her 18th of the season. Wilson’s RBI prompted Tech to make their third pitching change of the afternoon, sending out fifth-year right-handed pitcher Kendall Fritz on the mound.
Following Fritz’s arrival, she gave up an RBI single that put Baylor in the double-digit scoring column for the first time since their season opener.
Both teams scored back and forth throughout the fifth and sixth innings, going into the final inning in a 11-11 tie.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Sage Hoover was tasked with pitching out the rest of the contest. However, things didn't go as planned, as Hoover walked in a run followed by a grand slam from outfielder Ana Watson.
Tech could not recover in the final frame, falling 16-11 and allowing a 1-1 tie in the series.
Despite the loss, Villa led the Red Raiders in batting with two runs, three hits, and five RBIs. Snider touched on Villa’s day at the plate.
“The last two games has been doing a great job and she was struggling a little bit (last week),” Snider said. "She really put the work in this week and watching film and trying to understand and that's what I love about her. She's a fighter and wants to figure it out. That's what makes her a great hitter. So really proud of what she did today.”
The Red Raiders will look to take the series tomorrow afternoon against Baylor at noon.
