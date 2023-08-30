Texas Tech junior forward Ashleigh Willaims was named Big 12 Co-Offensive player of the week after a two game stretch concluded with five goals, according to Big 12 Sports.
Amongst Williams’ five goals she recorded her second career hat-trick in a matchup against Ball State. Scoring one goal in the first half and two in the second, Williams guided the Red Raiders to a 4-1 victory.
Williams currently leads the nation in goals scored with seven in four matches. Her contribution has helped Tech to one of the best starts in program history 3-0-1.
Now in her third season, Williams is on pace to break her single-season record of nine goals. With less than a quarter of the season played Williams could potentially challenge the school's single season record of 18 goals set by Kristy Frantz in 1996.
Williams and the Red Raiders face North Texas at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31 at John Walker Soccer Complex.
