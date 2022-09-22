Texas Tech University students and faculty alike seem to have their qualms about internet service on campus.
“It is not good at all,” Cadie Jo Campbell, a freshman from Carlsbad, New Mexico said. “(the Wi-Fi) Is not even reliable.”
A common sentiment among students is how the lack of internet connection is affecting them during class. Campbell expressed that she resorts to having to use her phone’s hotspot in class just to be able to participate.
“Every single class it kicks me off the Wi-Fi,” Jamie Hough a senior business management major from Menard said. “The Wi-Fi isn’t the best, but when I don’t get kicked off the internet, it works.”
Students like Hough are experiencing trouble signing into the Wi-Fi on campus due to the lack of an internet connection. Saying that she has issues just connecting to the internet.
“The only place my Wi-Fi seems to work is my dorm, not in classes,” Campbell said.
Some faculty at Tech are inconvenienced by the Wi-Fi and concerned about students being able to access resources during lectures.
“I have not had issues with the Wi-Fi until recently.” Callie Kostelich, the Assistant Professor in Technical Communication and Rhetoric and Writing Program Administrator for First-Year Writing said.
Kostelich explained that for the First-Year Writing (FYW) Program, the professors rely on the internet connection to present materials and simply teach their classes. The FYW textbook is digital and regularly used during classes.
“It is imperative that students are able to access the eBook,” Kostelich said.
The Texas Tech IT department was unable to comment on the subject, but the IT department has been recently working to solve the Wi-Fi issues around campus.
“While we have experienced Wi-Fi challenges this semester, I am pleased to report that IT worked quickly to address our connectivity issues in the English and Philosophy building, including boosting our Wi-Fi capacity,” Kostelich said.
The reasoning for the sudden Wi-Fi issues is unknown, but there is much speculation that it has to do with the influx of students returning to campus.
“I am not in IT Services, but I can imagine that Wi-Fi issues are connected to the increase in students back on campus for face-to-face classes,” Dr. Kostelich said. “Plus, many of us have multiple devices (e.g., Apple watches, cell phones, laptops, etc.) that are simultaneously connecting to the Wi-Fi. This has to put a strain on any Wi-Fi capabilities.”
