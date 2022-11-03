The procedures and needs for voting change frequently, here is what students need to know about voting this year in the 2022 gubernatorial race.
To vote, students must bring a photo ID. The acceptable forms of ID are: Texas Drivers License, Texas Election Identification Certificate, Texas Personal Identification Card, Texas Handgun License, US Military ID, US Citizenship Certificate and US Passport.
If a student does not possess any of the previous ID’s, the acceptable supporting forms are: Birth Certificate, current utility bill, original bank statement, voter registration certificate, original government paycheck, and original paycheck.
ID’s cannot be more than four years of expiration.
Before attending polling locations, students should make sure they are registered to vote. Check your voter registration status here: https://teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do
According to votetexas.gov, Texans cast their votes by paper ballot (which is counted either by hand or by using an optical scan system) or by using a Direct Recording Electronic system (DRE).
When using a paper ballot, voters will either hand-mark their paper ballot or use an electronic ballot marking device that allows them to make their selections electronically and then prints a paper ballot containing those selections. The paper ballot will then be hand-counted or will be counted using an optical scan system. When using a DRE, the voter will make their selections electronically on the system and the system will record those selections electronically on the system.
The type of system is based upon students' political subdivision.
If students are using a paper ballot, students mark their ballot by hand with an indelible marker (a marker that cannot be erased) or pen and place their finished ballot in a ballot box. Local election officials then count the votes by hand.
If students are voting electronically or with DRE, students record their votes electronically through a machine directly. Students are allowed to move back and forth between pages before submitting. According to votetexas.gov, once a voter has made their choice, the DRE provides a summary screen that presents those choices and gives the voter the ability to go back and make any changes before pressing the “Vote” or “Cast Ballot” button. One of the benefits of a DRE system is that it prevents “over-voting”; that is, it stops the voter from selecting two candidates or options in a race where only one is allowed. As well, a DRE gives the voter an opportunity to correct “under-voting,” or failing to select any candidate or option in a race.
If the voting system is electronic but not DRE, the voters can make their selections electronically on the device, and print a ballot that contains those selections. The printed ballot is then placed into a ballot box for hand counting or into an optical scan system for automatic counting.
Early voting for the 2022 gubernatorial race is open from October 24th to November 4th. Election day is November 8th.
For more information, visit votetexas.org.
