This year, Texas Tech will host plenty of student-based events and activities during its annual homecoming week from Oct. 17 through Oct. 22.
Throughout the duration of the week, there will be an ongoing spirit board and banner competition. This is an opportunity for members of student organizations all across campus to demonstrate their artistic abilities and compete with their peers. The homecoming boards will be on display at the Texas Tech Broadway entrance and residence halls along 18th St. To see the homecoming banners on display, stop by the Student Union Building courtyard.
Monday, Oct. 17, the homecoming kickoff will begin at noon at the Red Raider Plaza. During this event, students can grab a chair and listen to a guest speaker, an introduction of the candidates running for homecoming king or queen, as well as receive a free t-shirt and food when they provide their Texas Tech student identification.
Tuesday, Oct. 18, the United Supermarkets Arena will host the Student Organization (S.O.) Sing competition at 8 p.m. Students can come cheer on student organizations while they compete in a singing and dancing competition. Students who attend will also have the opportunity to receive a free t-shirt when they provide their Texas Tech student identification.
Wednesday, Oct. 19, Stuff-A-Critter will take place at 11 a.m. at the Red Raider Plaza Gazebo. If there is a rainout, the event will be moved to the Student Union Building courtyard. This event is free to any student who provides their Texas Tech student identification.
Thursday, Oct. 20, at 5:30 p.m., the annual Techsan Memorial will occur at Memorial Circle. If there is a rainout, the event will be relocated to the Student Union Building Matador Room. This event was created to recognize the passing of students, faculty, staff and alumni from the previous year. All are welcome to attend.
Friday, Oct. 21, Rowdy Raider Rally will take place at the Red Raider Plaza, starting at 11:30 a.m. If there is a rainout, the event will be moved to the Student Union Building courtyard. Students who attend will hear from and who is on the 2022 homecoming court. This event will be the last opportunity for students to receive a free t-shirt when they provide their Texas Tech student identification.
Friday, Oct. 21, the float parade will run through the Texas Tech Broadway entrance turning south onto Akron Ave starting at 6 p.m.. The floats will be designed and operated by student organizations across campus.
Friday, Oct. 21, a pep rally and bonfire hosted by the Student Activities Board will kick off at Urbanovsky Park at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22, Raidergate will host a Student Tailgate at 10 a.m. Tech’s football game against West Virginia is set for 2 p.m.
Call Student Activities at 806-742-4708 or email sab@ttu.edu with questions.
