Texas Tech Track and Field Coach Wes Kittley has agreed to a new seven year contract Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Aug.11.
The deal is one of the most lucrative amongst track and field coaches at the collegiate level valued at $3.8 million, not including any additional incentives Kittley may pick up along the way.
At age 64, Kittley is already the longest serving head coach for any sport in Tech history.
Heading into his 25th season at Tech, Kittley has been successful, winning 11 total team Big 12 championships, producing 200 individual Big 12 champions, 31 individual NCAA champions and 19 olympians.
Kittley also led the Red Raider Track and Field team to the first ever NCAA Championship for any men’s athletic team at Tech in 2019.
Kittley recently talked about his time at Tech and his desire to remain at the university.
"I'm a West Texas guy. I love this place. I want to put a great product out there,” Kittley said. “Well, I want to be here. I'm gonna live here. I'm gonna die in Lubbock,Texas. And I just want people to be proud of what product we put out."
Kittley is also a soon-to-be member of the US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Coaches Hall of Fame, as he will be a part of its 2023 class.
Additionally, Kittley is also up for induction into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, finding himself placed on the ballot for the class of 2024.
