Watch parties at Texas Tech have become popular among students cheering on the Raiders whether you are at The Frazier Alumni Pavilion, Walk-ons Sports Bar or at a party held by friends.
Tech's football team has defeated a ranked opponent in each of its last two home games, but Red Raider fans will have to watch college football on a screen for the next three weekends that feature a pair of Tech away games followed by an off week.
Vice President of Operations and Engagement Chris Snead of the Frazier Alumni Association explained their role in regard to Tech watch parties. Snead said this association has chapters all over the country to keep Tech fans engaged whether these events are held at a local restaurant or sports bar.
“We leave it up to the chapter on how to approach it,” Snead said, “sometimes it’s just for engaging alumni, gathering spots or fundraising.”
Snead explained how these watch parties can be held at specific locations or at the Pavillion itself but they will only take place if the future game follows the right formula.
“A night road game against SFA doesn’t really have the same sizzle as a night road game against Texas,” Snead said, “If you have the right formula, you can pull it off.”
Walk-ons Sports Bistreaux General Manager Maggie Bennett explained typical watch party events look like for Tech gamedays. Bennett said the restaurant has 75 plus TVs, all kinds of beer and liquor, and bar food made fresh daily.
“For tech, we will have our Raider Gulp that comes in a souvenir glass,” Bennett said, “Depending on the game, we will have a specific happy hour and come up with a special drink.”
Bennett said Walk-ons is an inclusive bar for all ages who are ready to watch Tech play.
“Anybody is welcome,” Bennett said, “We are a family sports bar so all the way from little babies to any family member.”
Sigma Alpha Epsilon President Josh Esparza described what a watch party is among greek life organizations at Tech. Esparza, the third-year finance student from Austin, said when Tech plays a rival his Fraternity holds a watch party at their lodge for people to cheer on Tech.
“It’s hard to get into the popular games,” Esparza said, “So we hold these events to be with all of your friends and enjoy the game together.”
When asked why watch parties have become so popular in Greek life, Esparza said it is more convenient than having to wait in line all day.
“It’s better to be with everyone and see how everyone reacts to the game, rather than being by yourself on game day,” Esparza said.
