The Student Government Association meeting on April 7 introduced new pieces during the first readings for funding student organizations and Red Raider Orientation and debated creating a moot court through the Texas Tech Supreme Court.
During second readings, SGA created supplemental instruction to make readily available for students. The student senate took a moment to write letters to women at the Genisis Shelter and My Second Chance in honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
SGA will vote on the pieces discussed in the first readings at their next meeting. In regards to creating a moot court, some members wanted to nullify the action; however, the senate held to continue with the idea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.