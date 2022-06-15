Though the United States celebrates its veterans year round, a local organization provides veterans with a once-in-a-lifetime trip to honor their service.
The Texas South Plains Honor Flight is a donor-funded volunteer organization that takes veterans on a paid three-day trip to Washington, D.C. There, they can visit memorials from the respective wars they served in and be recognized for their work, according to the website.
James Belk, a retired farmer and veteran of the Coast Guard, said he first heard about the organization on television over a decade ago.
“I’ve just kept up with it until 2017,” Belk said. “I had an uncle who went on it, and so I decided — well, I thought I was still too young for it — but anyway, I decided I would apply. So I went online and applied and, of course, COVID came along and they shut everything down.”
Eventually, Belk was able to take the flight. He was on active duty during the Korean War from 1951 to 1952, then in the army reserves from 1952 until 1959.
From opening up dozens of letters from family and friends to paying tribute to fallen soldiers at the different memorials, the trip was an emotional one for Belk, he said. When veterans are sometimes forgotten in the public eye, he said it is great to see them remembered.
Once Belk and the other veterans got off of the plane in Baltimore, Maryland, he said he remembered the terminal being packed with hundreds of spectators clapping, waving flags and thanking the veterans for their service.
“So that told me that — of course, I’m sure it was all put together by somebody — but that told me that some people still care,” Belk said, tearing up.
The plane to D.C. held not only veterans but their guardians, volunteers who looked after the passengers. Linda and Wes Rowntree of Lubbock served as guardians on a recent Honor Flight, returning at the end of May.
The Rowntrees said the organization assigns guardians two to three vets to take care of. One of these was Linda Rowntree’s cousin, a Vietnam War veteran. She was in seventh grade when he and other soldiers returned and she said she did not understand the full weight of his service.
“It never even entered my mind that he was putting his life at risk. I mean, I was, you know, seventh graders are pretty self-absorbed,” Linda Rowntree said. “He’s now getting older, and I just thought it would be cool for him to go.”
Linda Rowntree said when her cousin and other Vietnam veterans returned, they were discouraged from going out in uniform due to the public disapproval of the war.
But her husband Wes said one of the most impressive things about the trip was seeing the send-off the veterans got from public service units, like the police and fire departments.
“For anybody who serves in the military and makes that kind of sacrifice, this is a really nice thing to do for them,” Wes Rowntree said. “And it’s well worth the efforts that these people put out and the sacrifices that we all make in supporting a nonprofit organization that does such a good thing.”
The committee and its volunteers raise $220,000 to take veterans on the flight, according to the website. This does not include fees for the guardians, who pay to take the trip themselves. Still, the Rowntrees said they are interested in accompanying veterans on the Honor Flight once again.
“I mean really, truly, they work hard, and it just seems like such a going organization, very impressive,” Linda Rowntree said.
Those interested in volunteering for the Texas South Plains Honor Flight can visit texassouthplainshonorflight.org for more information.
