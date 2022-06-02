Haven Animal Care Shelter is a home for many stray dogs and cats that may have been dumped or given up. Located 15 minutes from the Texas Tech campus on 4501 Farm to Market Road, the no-kill non-profit is looking for volunteers to help the cats and dogs receive the love and care they deserve.
Brenda Wilbanks and her husband, Joe, founded the shelter informally in 1977 when Brenda, who was teaching at the time, had her students bring animals to her two-acre lot. 45 years later, the shelter has grown to a seven acre lot with playgrounds, toys and housing for these cats and dogs.
Mayghan Findley said she started volunteering after her love for animals brought her to one dog named Rusty who captured her heart. Three years have passed since Rusty and Findley continues to volunteer at Haven Animal Shelter along with many other volunteers.
“We've had a lot of animals that are dumped on the property as opposed to being actually properly released by their owners,” Findley said. “But we also try and reach out to the community in making sure that people can try and keep their animals and help them out with food and if we're able to, to try and keep them in the homes that they're used to because not every animal adjusts well to being in a shelter environment.”
Most of the dogs and cats are untrusting of humans because of prior negative experiences they’ve had but through building a connection with the animals, it can give them the chance to find their forever home.
“Sometimes it's really hard when we have animals that you want to help and they're just not going to trust you for a while so you have to take the time to build the trust. So that way you can find them a home because we don't really want any of our animals to stay here forever,” Findley said. “We want them to go to loving homes. There's some animals that we have that have been long term that may not ever be able to go into a home just because of trust issues with people, but at least out here we love them.”
Findley said the majority of the animals are friendly and want to play outside and socialize with humans, making their need for volunteers grow.
Those who wish to volunteer can sign up at the Volunteer Center of Lubbock website. Mrs. Wilbanks said she would be happy to see people stop by the shelter on Saturday’s and sign up as well.
“The main thing is (volunteers) need to love animals and it would be good if they, you know, were dependable,” Wilbanks said. “The people who have been our best volunteers are the steady ones.”
Wilbanks said there are other volunteer positions available such as managing their social media, direct animal care, vet transport and more.
For more information about the Haven Care Animal Shelter visit their Facebook page here.
Welcome to the discussion.
