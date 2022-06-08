CASA of the South Plains is a non-profit organization that dedicates time and care to the well-being of children in foster care. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates; a CASA advocate are normal citizens that volunteer to help out children in need.
Tabitha Mayo-Rendon, CASA’s recruitment director and Human Development and Family Sciences senior at Texas Tech, said the purpose of CASA is to give a voice to children in high-risk homes.
“CASA is a nonprofit organization that is here to educate, support and guide trusted community and community members to volunteering to help children that are in foster care and ensure that their best interests is heard.” Mayo-Rendon said.
CASA holds regular 101 information sessions to reach out to those in the community interested in volunteering and those interested are scheduled for an hour and a half interview to determine their best fit as a CASA Advocate.
“After attending a 101 Information session, volunteers are interviewed and sent to participate in training,” Mayo-Rendon said. “Once they are sworn in, volunteers are connected with a child or children that are in foster care and they're supporting the child and the family to growing and providing permanency for our children.”
Mayo-Rendon said her goal as recruitment director is to provide a CASA volunteer to every child in foster care.
“A CASA volunteer works with a child and caters to the child’s medical, educational and home needs,” Stacy Kelley, CASA Director of Marketing and Development, said. “The ultimate goal for a CASA volunteer to pave the way for reunification with the child’s family or to find a safe home replacement”
Kelley said half of CASA’s budget comes from local members and communities supporting the mission.
“CASA hosts yearly fundraisers such as Casas for CASA that involves volunteers building toy homes for children,” Kelley said. “The organization throws an annual gala that honors and celebrates the work accomplished by volunteers and members.”
Getting community members from all backgrounds involved is important to provide diversity for the children in need, Kelley said.
“More than half of the children CASA sees in the South Plains are boys. However, less than 20 percent of volunteers are men,” Kelley said. “Our golf tournament fundraiser in October hopes to show support for boys in foster care and build more awareness to get more men to help these boys.”
Kelley said volunteers who may not be able to commit to the process of a CASA Advocate can donate to the organization to help fund the work and support for the community.
“CASA works with business partners to help fund the cause. Furthermore, a community member can become a Hero for Help, this program allows those wanting to support the chance to donate monthly to CASA.”
Kelley said those interested in volunteering can access the CASA website for more information on becoming a CASA advocate.
