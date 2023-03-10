Student Government Association announced their general election results March 10.
Student Body President and External Vice President are to have a run-off election March 22 and 23 as the votes counted today were less than the required 50 percent margin plus one vote to win.
“So runoff is when neither candidate reaches 50 percent,” Third- year law student and officiant of event William Raftis said. “It was my understanding because this is how it works in the real world, that when you go to a runoff there’s going to be only two candidates, you would drop the other two vote getters.”
Raftis said the removal of the other candidates would ensure there is a definite winner in the runoff.
The Internal Vice President is Emilee K. Sanderon, and Hunter Robinson is Graduate Vice President.
SGA said the results are uncertified as of now.
Below is a list of next year’s Senators:
College of Arts and Sciences:
Diego Alessio
Abdulkader Almosa
Dylan Moreno
Amy Adams
Madeline Clark
Kiana Diaz
Toby Szustak
Abdul Altabaa
Landry burnham
Andrew Sinclair
Josh Adamek
Libby Ragsdale
Nick Lamb
College of Media and Communications:
Lily Butler
Payton Carter
Jessica Abdel Meseeh
Davis College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources:
Rachel Bradford
Cash Campbell
Faith Geistweidt
Gunar Griggs-Bell
College of Education:
Ella Wentzel
Abigail Lorenza Franco
Jessica Grcia
Whitacre College of Engineering:
Andrew Holmes
Brooke Hadix
Eliszabeth Van
Katrina Hellman
Marlene Avitia
Bibhav Chapagain
Leslie Omonzane
Onyeka B. Onwubiko
College of Human Sciences:
Emma Dudley
Catherine Fenz
Carter Arrott
Riley Beal
School of Law:
Hunter Robinson
Shelby Panzer
Gage Wiley
Rawls College of Business:
Abigail Vega
Sarah Auer
Cole Ramsey
Amanda Pogue
Jackson Bentley
Kate Thurman
Katherine Harris
University Studies:
Emma Foster
Gavin Montgomery
Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts:
Reno Ruiz
Braden Fillingim
Huckabee College of Architecture:
Julia Hodges
Spencer Kwan
Senator At Large:
Kara Ashworth
Joel M. Rivero
Aaliyana Mayfield
Addison Boehning
Molly Orr
Kallie Blacklock
Catherine Wright
Miranda Jasso
Brooklyn Bertrand
Will Hutton
Emilee K. Sanderson
Chandler Caraway
Kendall Toelle
McKeely Underwood
Sylis Ivy
Avrie Douglas
Jake Simmerman
General Studies:
Katelynn Smith
Jeb Kitten
Chiazam Chidalu Nwokoye
Benjamin Agarwal
Graduate School:
Lilian Tetteh
Michael Okumu
Paul Iyoha
Ch’Ree Essary
Peter Yakobe
Isaac Griffin
Gilbert Abura Odilla
Peter Keller
Honors College:
Jackson Huffman
Coleman Mitchell
Trevor Wilkinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.