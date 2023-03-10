Raiders United canidates talk about runoff

Kara Ashworth(left) and Aaliyana Mayfield talk to William Raftis about the procedures involving a runoff which was announced for Student body president and External vice president inside the S.U.B courtyard, March 10, 2023.

Student Government Association announced their general election results March 10. 

Student Body President and External Vice President are to have a run-off election March 22 and 23 as the votes counted today were less than the required 50 percent margin plus one vote to win. 

“So runoff is when neither candidate reaches 50 percent,” Third- year law student and officiant of event William Raftis said. “It was my understanding because this is how it works in the real world, that when you go to a runoff there’s going to be only two candidates, you would drop the other two vote getters.”

Raftis said the removal of the other candidates would ensure there is a definite winner in the runoff. 

The Internal Vice President is Emilee K. Sanderon, and Hunter Robinson is Graduate Vice President. 

SGA said the results are uncertified as of now. 

Below is a list of next year’s Senators:

College of Arts and Sciences:

Diego Alessio

Abdulkader Almosa

Dylan Moreno

Amy Adams

Madeline Clark 

Kiana Diaz

Toby Szustak

Abdul Altabaa 

Landry burnham

Andrew Sinclair 

Josh Adamek 

Libby Ragsdale

Nick Lamb

College of Media and Communications:

Lily Butler

Payton Carter

Jessica Abdel Meseeh 

Davis College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources:

Rachel Bradford

Cash Campbell

Faith Geistweidt

Gunar Griggs-Bell

College of Education:

Ella Wentzel 

Abigail Lorenza Franco 

Jessica Grcia 

Whitacre College of Engineering:

Andrew Holmes

Brooke Hadix

Eliszabeth Van 

Katrina Hellman

Marlene Avitia 

Bibhav Chapagain 

Leslie Omonzane 

Onyeka B. Onwubiko 

College of Human Sciences:

Emma Dudley

Catherine Fenz 

Carter Arrott

Riley Beal

School of Law:

Hunter Robinson 

Shelby Panzer

Gage Wiley

Rawls College of Business: 

Abigail Vega 

Sarah Auer

Cole Ramsey

Amanda Pogue

Jackson Bentley

Kate Thurman

Katherine Harris

University Studies:

Emma Foster

Gavin Montgomery

Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts:

Reno Ruiz

Braden Fillingim 

Huckabee College of Architecture: 

Julia Hodges  

Spencer Kwan  

Senator At Large:  

Kara Ashworth 

Joel M. Rivero  

Aaliyana Mayfield  

Addison Boehning  

Molly Orr  

Kallie Blacklock 

Catherine Wright  

Miranda Jasso  

Brooklyn Bertrand  

Will Hutton 

Emilee K. Sanderson  

Chandler Caraway  

Kendall Toelle  

McKeely Underwood 

Sylis Ivy  

Avrie Douglas  

Jake Simmerman  

General Studies: 

Katelynn Smith  

Jeb Kitten 

Chiazam Chidalu Nwokoye 

Benjamin Agarwal 

Graduate School: 

Lilian Tetteh  

Michael Okumu  

Paul Iyoha  

Ch’Ree Essary  

Peter Yakobe 

Isaac Griffin  

Gilbert Abura Odilla  

Peter Keller  

Honors College: 

Jackson Huffman  

Coleman Mitchell  

Trevor Wilkinson  

