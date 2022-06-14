The Texas Tech University Health Sciences center is officially recognized as a Hispanic-Serving Institution by the U.S. Department of Education. The title was granted to the school Feb 2022, three years after Texas Tech University received full status as an HSI.
An HIS is an institution that has a full-time undergraduate enrollment made up of at least 25 percent Hispanic student population. This designation gives eligibility to institutions with grants and other funding to schools in hopes to strengthen opportunities for diverse communities.
TTUSHC, along with its parent school, joins 569 institutions across the nation granted with the HSI title.
