The Texas Tech Health Sciences Center hosted the first Lubbock City Lights Gala this past weekend since 2019 at the Overton Hotel Conference Center. The event highlights and fundraises for local community charities.
TTUHSC students, faculty, staff and city of Lubbock officials were among many who attended in support of the local nonprofits represented.
Second-year School of Medicine students Matthew Li from Frisco and Lauren Conkin from Lubbock served as executive co-chairs of the gala, a job that entails leading the planning committee, which begins work for the event in October.
“This event is really important to us as medical students because we are really wanting to give back to the community which we serve,” Conkin said. “Having the opportunity to do outreach with these organizations and better the Lubbock area will help us be better physicians.”
Taru Bharadwaj, a second-year School of Medicine student from Dallas, said promotion and information for this year’s event were especially important as it has been so long since it was last held. Henceforth, the gala will resume taking place annually during the spring semester.
Bharadwaj serves as promotional and community outreach co-chair alongside first-year School of Medicine student Rachel McLelland from Tijeras, New Mexico, who said this event helps honor charities who go underrepresented in the work they put into serving those in Lubbock.
Bharadwaj and McLelland helped kick the event off by producing a promotional welcome video featuring the School of Medicine dean, Dr. Steven Berk, which gave an overview of the charities and what part the gala plays in fundraising.
In their own videos, each featured charity gave a brief overview of what they do, how it positively impacts the local community and why fundraisers like the gala are so important. This year's charities were High Point Village, Voice of Hope, CASA of the South Plains, The Free Clinic and Grace Campus.
Following the charity, videos and dinner a live auction was held, with all proceeds going directly to the charities highlighted for their yearly budget needs. A silent auction with the same purpose was held throughout the entity of the event as well.
To end the event, the TTU School of Music Jazz Band performed and attendees were welcomed to the dance floor to celebrate.
Dr. Berk said while the medical school students are very busy trying to complete coursework, they still devote plenty of effort to making the event function and enable adequate funds for the selected charities.
“This year had more tables sold and more groups in attendance than ever before,” Berk said. “We’re estimating around a 60,000-70,000 profit to go directly to those charities.”
“Tech is considered a community-based medical school, meaning the campus doesn’t own its own hospital,” Berk added. “Because of this, it's more engaged in the community so this is an event that gives back to the community for all it gives us, with respect to teaching students and residents. This involvement makes HSC so unique in respect to other medical schools and truly a place for students to learn and grow into their surroundings.”
