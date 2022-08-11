The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents approved two faculty members at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Sherry Sancibrian and Thomas Hale, as Grover E. Murray Professors.
Grover E. Murray Professors are faculty members who have gained both an international and national recognition in their particular fields based on their research, success and achievement, according to a TTUHSC news release.
