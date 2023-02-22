Horticultural therapy is a branch of alternative treatment that provides participants with plant-based activities that can alleviate anxiety and stress. Researchers at Texas Tech are investigating the prospects and possibilities behind this unique therapy technique.
Alicia Thomas, a Tech horticultural lecturer and Ph.D candidate, is exploring the applications of horticultural therapy with respect to military veterans. Her research centers around the effect of agricultural occupations on veteran recuperation, as well as designing a horticultural garden specifically suited to the needs and preferences of military service members.
A study conducted by the University of Michigan in 2008 found that simply walking in nature can improve focus, cognitive abilities and performance on directed-attention tests. Horticultural therapy researchers like Thomas aim to harness these restorative effects for the purpose of accomplishing therapeutic-based goals.
“There's a lot of research on how it can decrease anxiety, depression, stress —even instances where they have PTSD. They also use it a lot for traumatic brain injury,” Thomas said. “And then there's also a lot of the vocational aspects of it. They can learn a skill and then be able to transfer that skill into many sets of jobs.”
The nature and methods of Thomas’ research have significantly evolved since her arrival at Tech.
“Whenever we first began, we didn't particularly have military service members in mind,” Thomas said. “I thought about a bunch of different populations of people and then it just kind of aligned that way.”
The onset of COVID-19 posed unique challenges early on in Thomas’ research, necessitating outside-of-the-box approaches to traditional horticultural therapy.
“So generally when you have horticultural therapy they come to a session in person. COVID-19 took that away. So, what we decided to do was to build an at-home horticultural therapy kit,” Thomas said. “It's all about figuring out accessibility for them because there are military service members that suffer from isolation.”
In addition to these at-home kits, Thomas seeks to construct a Lubbock-based horticultural therapy garden specially designed for military veterans.
“My next project is looking to build a therapy garden that is just absolutely perfect for that population of people. So, if we were to build a garden that is next to, for example, a veteran's clinic, we could build one that's tailored specifically to them,” Thomas said.
Although her research focuses on military service members, Thomas said the potential benefits of horticultural therapy are not exclusive to them.
“It's been useful for all different populations of people, not just military service members,” Thomas said. “I believe in making horticultural therapy more accessible to all populations, if they would like to add that to their tool belt of therapies.”
Thomas encouraged students to take advantage of the resources right here at Tech. She said Tech’s own horticultural garden complex can be utilized for the beneficial effects of horticultural therapy.
“A lot of it can be passive. You don't actually have to be interacting with the plants. You can be just out in the garden, taking a stroll, getting away from technology or anything like that,” Thomas said. “We have a lot of wooded specimens and then the area is completely enclosed by these juniper trees. It kind of blocks out a lot of the noise and bustle of the city.”
Because of the lack of distractions, Thomas said the garden can serve as an ideal study spot, or just as a place to relax and destress.
“It could simply be the act of sitting down and focusing on something other than all the other things that they have going on in their life and just having some fun, almost to the point where you're painting or coloring or putting together a Lego set. You're having some fun, you're getting away,” Thomas said.
