The Daily Toreador staff ends year on high note

The Daily Toreador has spent the year working to produce excellence. As a team, we have worked to encourage and push each other whilst making memories and friendships along the way.

This year, The Daily Toreador received national recognition for our work and accumulated several awards to our mantle.

The Daily Toreador received the highest honor with a Gold Crown award in Hybrid News in The Columbia Scholastic Press Association.

 

Gold Circle Awards

Category: Single Subject News or Feature package, Single-Page Design

Placement: First, Arianna Flores and Téa McGilvray, “Path to the Present”

Third, Abbey Douglass and Chyna Vargas, “COVID-19 Remains”

Category: Alternative Story Presentation

Placement: Second, Arianna Flores, “Path to the Present,” The Daily Toreador

Category: News Writing

Placement: Certificate of Merit, Arianna Flores, “Registering Complaints”

Category: General feature

Placement: Certificate of Merit, Arianna Flores, “Path to the Present”

Category: Computer generated art/illustration

Placement: Certificate of Merit, Téa McGilvray, “Joe Biden”

Category: Page One Design

Placement: Certificate of Merit, Katie Perkins, “Back to Business”

Category: Single Subject News or Feature Package, 3 or more pages or special section

Placement: Certificate of Merit, The Daily Toreador staff, “Dancing with Devils” The Daily Toreador

 

Texas Managing Editors

Category: University and College Newspapers

Placement: Second place, The Daily Toreador staff

 

Texas Intercollegiate Press Association

Live Contest

Category: Headline

Placement: Second, Chris Williams

Category: Feature

Placement: Second, Marianna Souriall

Category: Sports Photo

Placement: Honorable Mention, Wyatt Adams

Category: Photo essay

Placement:  Honorable Mention, Kierra Eyiuche and Wyatt Admas

Category: Feature photo

Placement: Honorable Mention, Kierra Eyiuche

Category: Newspaper Design

Placement: Third, Carlos Gonzalez

Category: Best of Show

Placement: Third, The Daily Toreador

Editor of the year nomination, Arianna Flores

Live Video package, 3rd place 

Sports Feature Photo Olivia Raymond

Best Overall Headline, The Daily Toreador staff

Photo Package, Chris Williams 

 

 

