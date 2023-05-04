The Daily Toreador has spent the year working to produce excellence. As a team, we have worked to encourage and push each other whilst making memories and friendships along the way.
This year, The Daily Toreador received national recognition for our work and accumulated several awards to our mantle.
The Daily Toreador received the highest honor with a Gold Crown award in Hybrid News in The Columbia Scholastic Press Association.
Gold Circle Awards
Category: Single Subject News or Feature package, Single-Page Design
Placement: First, Arianna Flores and Téa McGilvray, “Path to the Present”
Third, Abbey Douglass and Chyna Vargas, “COVID-19 Remains”
Category: Alternative Story Presentation
Placement: Second, Arianna Flores, “Path to the Present,” The Daily Toreador
Category: News Writing
Placement: Certificate of Merit, Arianna Flores, “Registering Complaints”
Category: General feature
Placement: Certificate of Merit, Arianna Flores, “Path to the Present”
Category: Computer generated art/illustration
Placement: Certificate of Merit, Téa McGilvray, “Joe Biden”
Category: Page One Design
Placement: Certificate of Merit, Katie Perkins, “Back to Business”
Category: Single Subject News or Feature Package, 3 or more pages or special section
Placement: Certificate of Merit, The Daily Toreador staff, “Dancing with Devils” The Daily Toreador
Texas Managing Editors
Category: University and College Newspapers
Placement: Second place, The Daily Toreador staff
Texas Intercollegiate Press Association
Live Contest
Category: Headline
Placement: Second, Chris Williams
Category: Feature
Placement: Second, Marianna Souriall
Category: Sports Photo
Placement: Honorable Mention, Wyatt Adams
Category: Photo essay
Placement: Honorable Mention, Kierra Eyiuche and Wyatt Admas
Category: Feature photo
Placement: Honorable Mention, Kierra Eyiuche
Category: Newspaper Design
Placement: Third, Carlos Gonzalez
Category: Best of Show
Placement: Third, The Daily Toreador
Editor of the year nomination, Arianna Flores
Live Video package, 3rd place
Sports Feature Photo Olivia Raymond
Best Overall Headline, The Daily Toreador staff
Photo Package, Chris Williams
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.