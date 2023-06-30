Today marked the grand opening of The Dr. Robert Neff and Louise Willson Arnold Wing at the Texas Tech University Museum with a ribbon-cutting event that played host to many prominent figures in the Tech community.
Two years removed from the groundbreaking, the array of diverse art is available for all to see in the 18,000 sqft gallery space.
To start off the event, Byron Kennedy, the Vice President for University Advancement at Tech, gave his opening remarks honoring the Arnold family and the Helen Jones Foundation.
“I would like to be the first to formally thank the Helen Jones Foundation for making all this possible,” Kennedy said. “The generosity of the Helen Jones Foundation has touched every aspect of Texas Tech University and similarly, our communities.”
Tech President Lawrence Schovanec also spoke during the ceremony and shared his thoughts on the museum and its significance.
“This museum exists to serve the community and to support the academic and intellectual mission of our university,” Schovanec said. “It’s a hub for interdisciplinary collaboration and it’s a valuable resource for so many in this community."
The new museum addition contains many features available to the public. The basement has lab research areas and high density collections. An art gallery is on the first floor and the second floor has an exhibition lab, heritage chair suite, along with a computer lab and a 3D lab.
Following the opening remarks, the ribbon was cut to signify the official opening of the new wing. Attendees then dispersed where they observed the art gallery and delicacies that were provided.
The art now stored in the new wing was all donated to the Texas Tech Museum in 2017 from the Robert Neff and Louise Willson Arnold Estate. Shyla Hall, an event attendee, said Tech is fortunate to have the new space.
“It’s a beautiful and fitting tribute to an ardent Texas Tech Museum supporter and a woman (Louise Arnold) ahead of her time,” Hall said. “Her eye for spotting young talent built this world class collection.”
One of the many figures in attendance was President of the Museum of Texas Tech University Association Gretchen Scott.
“This is just an absolutely fantastic gift from the Arnold Family and from the Helen Jones Foundation. …We really appreciate the space, appreciate all they do for us.”
James C. Arnold, President and CEO of the Helen Jones Foundation, is the son of Robert Neff and Louise Willson Arnold. Arnold expressed how it felt to see a continuation of his family’s legacy and how he hopes it will further impact the local community.
“The continuation to me is the future, seeing beautiful art with small children, college students and recognizing what beauty is.” Arnold said.
