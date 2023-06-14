The Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2023 was announced today with seven athletes inducted into the Hall of Fame and former head football coach Mike Leach inducted into the Hall of Honor.
The seven athletes are Kliff Kingsbury (football), Gonzalo Escobar (men’s tennis), Greg Lowery (men’s basketball), Matt Wingo (football), Jason Young (track and field), Cathy Carlson (women’s tennis) and Kim Kaufman (women’s golf).
The formal induction ceremony will take place at the Overton Hotel and Conference Center Sept. 29, and the entire class will be recognized at the Tech v. Houston football game the following day according to a statement released by Texas Tech Athletics.
Rodney Allison, director of the Double T Varsity club, confirmed the appearance of Kliff Kingsbury at the induction ceremony as of now and said details are still being solidified regarding the appearance of others at a media availability hosted today.
More information regarding ticket sales and table information will be released later this fall.
“We try to make sure that they are here to induct them,” Allison said. “... We’ve worked with a bunch of different people to work with their schedule to get them here.”
An individual must be out of Tech for ten years to be eligible for a nomination. With this regulation in mind, notable of the ‘23 class is the induction of those from the early 2000’s.
“He’s (Gonzalo Escobar) pretty quickly nominated,” Allison said. “I think that goes back to the success of the programs … how our programs are doing now, and we expect that to be more consistent with Coach Kittley’s people. … All of these spring sports are doing so well that we expect these Hall of Fame classes to get younger and younger, which is a good thing.”
While future Hall of Fame classes anticipate the incorporation of younger athletes, Allison mentioned the committee (who forms the ballot) will ensure those that played previously are not forgotten.
“We will still keep a great grasp of those people that played in the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s and 90’s to make sure that we never leave anybody out that deserves to be in the Hall of Fame,” Allison said.
The purpose of the Hall of Fame is to recognize former athletes whereas the Hall of Honor acknowledges former non-athletes that have influenced Texas Tech Athletics.
Nominations are made by former players, coaches, trainers and managers; next, the nominations are reviewed by a 17-person committee where each sport is represented. The committee’s finalized ballot is then sent back out to former players, coaches, trainers and managers for voting.
This year's ballot contained 10 men and five women to vote from.
After finalizing the Hall of Fame and Honor names, Allison touched on the process of delivering the news to the inductees.
“I’ve been doing this I think 10 or 11 years and one of my most favorite parts of my job is getting to make that phone call because I’ll never forget it, whatever amount of years, I got that phone call, and it’s one of the neatest things,” Allison said.
