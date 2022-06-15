Texas Tech has announced a new horse to replace Fearless Champion after an extensive search.
Buzz, a 9-year-old black horse will take over the legacy of being with the Masked Rider and a naming competition hosted by the United Supermarket is taking place.
Fearless Champion will retire after about 10 years as the official steed for Tech. Fearless made his final run during the 2021 football season when Tech played Oklahoma State.
The naming contest is on-going and will close on July 15. The person who submits the winning name will receive a $500 gift card, according to Texas Tech Today.
Past horse names include:
Blackie
Tech Beauty
Beau Black
Charcoal Cody
Showboy Huffman
Happy Five
Happy VI-II
Midnight Raider
Double T
High Red
Black Phantom Raider
Midnight Matador
Fearless Champion
For a full list of the past Masked Riders and the year they rode, visit Texas Tech Masked Rider Program Former Riders | Texas Tech Spirit Program | Center for Campus Life | TTU
