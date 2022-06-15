Texas Tech has announced a new horse to replace Fearless Champion after an extensive search. 

Buzz, a 9-year-old black horse will take over the legacy of being with the Masked Rider and a naming competition hosted by the United Supermarket is taking place. 

Fearless Champion will retire after about 10 years as the official steed for Tech. Fearless made his final run during the 2021 football season when Tech played Oklahoma State.

Tech versus Oklahoma State

The Masked Rider and Fearless Champion run for the last time at the game versus Oklahoma State on Nov. 20, 2021, at Jones AT&T Stadium. Fearless Champion is retiring after 10 years of being the mascot for Texas Tech.

The naming contest is on-going and will close on July 15. The person who submits the winning name will receive a $500 gift card, according to Texas Tech Today. 

Fearless, Masked Rider make appearance at CASA fundraiser

The Masked Rider and Fearless attends the CASA of the South Plains event hosted at Market Street on 98th and Quaker June 11, 2022.

Past horse names include: 

Blackie

Tech Beauty

Beau Black

Charcoal Cody

Showboy Huffman

Happy Five

Happy VI-II

Midnight Raider

Double T

High Red

Black Phantom Raider

Midnight Matador

Fearless Champion

For a full list of the past Masked Riders and the year they rode, visit Texas Tech Masked Rider Program Former Riders | Texas Tech Spirit Program | Center for Campus Life | TTU

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.