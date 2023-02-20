Despite considerable challenges and a history of legislative defeat, recently filed bills in the Texas legislature may lead to the legalization of various forms of gambling.
Several gambling-related bills have been filed during the 88th session of the Texas Legislature, which began on Jan. 10. The bills fall into two distinct categories, with some calling only for the legalization of sports betting, while others advocate for the creation of casino resorts in the state’s major metropolitan areas. All of the proposed legislations would require a constitutional amendment, which under the Texas Constitution requires a two-thirds vote from both legislative houses, as well as approval from voters in the form of a referendum.
SB 715, filed on Feb. 3, would legalize sports betting in Texas, and place regulation under the authority of the Texas Lottery Commission. The bill has drawn support from both sides of the aisle, being co-authored by Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, and Sen. Juan “Chuy” Hinojosa, D-Mcallen. Under SB 715, casinos would remain illegal in Texas. According to Sec. 2005.253 of the bill, the state would collect a 10 percent tax on gross wagering revenue for a reported period.
William Doughten, an electrical engineering major from Houston, said that tax revenue from sports betting could make a positive impact on public services, instead of solely benefitting the betting companies.
“I think it would be a pretty good benefit for public safety, cause otherwise that money would go to whoever,” Doughten said.
The bill further stipulates that sports betting entities will be required to obtain a permit, which according to Sec. 2005.101. of SB 715, will cost $500,000.
Kolkhorst and Hinojosa additionally filed SJR No.39 on Feb. 3, in support of sports betting legislation. Among the resolution’s listed goals include policing non-authorized lotteries and gift enterprises, as well as submitting a constitutional amendment legalizing sports betting to voters for approval in Nov. Hinojosa was previously a co-author to legislation which sought to legalize sports betting and casinos in 2021, but was blocked by staunch opposition from a firm Republican majority.
Regardless of the legislation’s outcome, Doughten said that he doesn’t believe it will have much impact on citizen’s betting habits.
“I think people will just bet on sports anyway, even I bet on who’s gonna win the Superbowl with friends and family,” Doughten said.
Among the biggest supporters of Kolkhorst’s legislative efforts is the Texas Sports Betting Alliance. According to the Alliance’s website, it’s membership is comprised of professional sports teams, racetracks, and betting platforms. Members include the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros, San Antonio Spurs, the Texas Motor Speedway, FanDuel and Austin FC. Of all major league football, basketball, hockey, soccer and baseball teams in Texas, none are unrepresented in the membership of the Alliance.
In a TSBA press release, advocates such as the Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones and former Gov. Rick Perry, cited their desires to give Texans a regulated way in which to safely place bets, as principal motivations behind their support for the legislation. Supporters quoted in the press release also detailed their desire to keep the revenue of Texans’ gambling in the state where it can benefit taxpayers.
In the House, identical legislations legalizing sports betting and implementing a 10 percent were filed by Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano. The legislations, HB 1942 and HJR 102, were filed on Feb. 6, the same day as the corresponding Senate versions.
While some might wonder if there is a meaningful difference between only legalizing sports betting and legalizing casinos, Jimmy Farmer, a fourth-year accounting major from Lubbock, said that people will still bet on sports regardless, while casinos will create an unprecedented draw for Texans.
“If you legalize casinos, you have a whole new market, but sports betting would mainly stay online, and people do it anyways,” Farmer said.
Whereas some legislation only seeks to legalize sports gambling in Texas, one recently filed resolution additionally aims to create several resort casinos. HJR 97, filed by Rep. Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, would permit seven resort casinos in Texas. According to the bill, it would provide for two casinos in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, two in the Houston area, one in San Antonio and a single casino in Corpus Christi and McAllen.
Farmer said that he thinks the proposed casinos would help spur economic activity in these areas, with employment serving as the catalyst.
“You’d increase tax revenue, you’d also have more people employed, so your economy would grow because more people are spending money,” Farmer said.
According to the resolution, a 15 percent tax would be placed on gross casino gaming revenue. Additionally, the resolution would stipulate a $2.5 million fee to apply for a gaming license in DFW or Houston, $1.25 million to apply in San Antonio, and $500,000 to apply elsewhere.
Kaitlin Baker, a third-year advertising major from Wichita Falls, said that this revenue will allow for positive outcomes in an inevitable situation.
“A lot of people gamble, so if you're using something people already do and can’t really stop them from doing, and then using that to go towards something else, that seems like a good thing to me,” Baker said.
A similar bill, SJR 17, would place a 10 percent tax on table games such as poker and blackjack, and a 25 percent tax on slots. The bill was authored by Sen. Carol Alvarado, and filed on Nov. 14, 2022. Under SJR 17, four casinos would be established in each of the Texas’ major metropolitan areas including: Austin, Dallas-Forth Worth, Houston and San Antonio. According to a report from the University of Houston, 75 percent of Texans support the passage of SJR 17, with 41 percent strongly supporting it.
If bills such as SJR 17 and HB 1942 manage to obtain the two-thirds vote required to pass, public opinion will become a key factor, as they will still be required to obtain the approval of voters in a Nov. referendum. Baker explained that while she understands the negatives of gambling and the effects that legalization will have, that she doesn’t necessarily know that it will sway her opinion.
“I mean, I think with gambling there’s some risks, and if you legalize it then it will be a little more widespread, but I don’t know if to me it’s a big deal,” Baker said.
