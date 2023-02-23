t.
With prices on the rise, university students are looking for practical ways to earn extra money. Some Tech students are finding one of the quickest ways to make money, albeit not entirely painless, is to donate plasma.
Viewed as simple and convenient, plasma donation allows students to supplement their income without the time commitment of a full or part-time job. Brayden Peckham, a freshman double-major in accounting and finance from Tulsa, Oklahoma, said plasma donation allowed him to earn money despite having a crowded school schedule.
“Last semester I was taking 16 hours, so there wasn’t a lot of extra time to work a job or other things, so for me it was easy access to extra cash,” said Peckham.
The first donation normally takes around two hours, with return visits being closer to 90 minutes, according to the US Department of Health and Human Services website.
Plasma, as defined by the US Department of Health and Human Services, is a part of blood containing water, salts and protein. According to Stanford Health’s Children’s Heath website, plasma makes up roughly 55 percent of human blood and is essential in the transportation of nutrients, hormones and proteins throughout the body. The fluid is used to treat burn and trauma victims, as well as therapy for chronic conditions such as autoimmune disorders and hemophilia.
While plasma donation plays a vital role in supplying the valuable liquid to the medical community, it is not without risks. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services website, donors can experience fatigue, bruising, bleeding, dehydration and nausea, albeit uncommon.
“Some people that I've seen and witnessed have bad reactions,” Peckham said. “That’s not me personally, but it’s all very individual.”
Despite potential risks, plasma donation affords students with much-needed cash, although some students are unable to stretch the infusion very far. Peckham said after paying for food and other essentials, there’s not much left for anything else.
“All the money that I make pretty much goes to food, a couple of other things too, but there’s not a lot left over for lavishness,” Peckham said.
Whereas some students depend on plasma money for essentials, others utilize the funds to enjoy leisure pursuits in their free time. Sophia Porter, a senior public relations major from Houston, said her money largely went towards having fun outside of school.
“I used it to go out and have fun, definitely not a necessity,” Porter said.
According to the website of BPL plasma, a company with a donation center within walking distance of campus, donors can earn $75 every visit during the month of Feb.
Cole Cervantes, a junior civil engineering major from San Antonio, said he felt the money was well worth the time and that he didn’t particularly take issue with the extraction needle.
“I think it was worth it, it wasn’t anything that bad, and I’m not bad with needles or anything,” said Cervantes.
Although donors are a critical part of sustaining plasma supply, there are requirements to be eligible as a donor. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services website, donors can be rejected for numerous reasons including being under 110 lbs, having gotten a tattoo within the last four months, having a positive HIV or hepatitis diagnosis, or being less than 18 years of age.
Plasma donation centers around Lubbock include BPL Plasma at 2415 Main St., BPL Plasma at 2217 34th St., CSL Plasma at 4841 50th St., and Octapharma Plasma at 7006 University Ave.
