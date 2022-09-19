The Student Government Association hosted a candlelight vigil at Memorial Circle in honor of Adeola Omoloja, a Texas Tech student who died in a car accident Aug. 3, 2022.
Omoloja was a civil engineering senior from Nigeria. Throughout his years at Tech, he participated in many different clubs and organizations on campus and left an impact on everyone he met.
“He did not just have one community at Texas Tech, he was a part of the Honors College, Student Government Association, international student orgs,” Kobe Young, a senior political science student from Amarillo said. “He touched almost every aspect of this campus.”
Many of Omoloja’s fellow students, friends, and family came to Memorial Circle to pay their final respects and support each other during this time.
“It is a very sad and tragic thing, even for people who weren’t very acquainted with him, but we all need to understand that his legacy that he’s left here is something that needs to be talked about,” Young said. “Because he was such a one-of-a-kind student for Tech.”
A common theme among Omoloja’s mourners was their high praise for the beloved Raider. Young described him as a light and an inspiration to all.
“He was always bright. There was never a moment where I have not seen a smile on his face,” Young said.
Friends and family who gathered listened to Aliyah Efotte, internal vice president for SGA, who reflected on her remembrance of Omoloja in a heartfelt letter. She spoke of their strong connection over their heritage and how she found comfort and support in their friendship.
“He was just such a kind person like, everything he did, he did with a heart of just like pure goodness,” Kennedy Carmichael, a political science junior from Abilene said.
The vigil had speakers from every aspect of Omoloja’s life. It was a heartfelt tribute to not only his Tech legacy, but his legacy within his family and friends’ memories.
Family, friends, and fellow classmates of Omoloja spoke in his honor, and members of his church, Tree of Restoration, sang a tribute to him.
Attendees were given candles and ribbons upon entering Memorial Circle. The green and white ribbons worn on the mourners’ wrists symbolized Omoloja’s home country of Nigeria.
“Adeola was such a joyful person, he was always going to cheer you up,” Katie Perkins a junior creative media industries major from Brenham said.
At the end of the ceremony, Omoloja’s family was given a box of some of his memorabilia from his time at Tech. It included his Honor College cords, name tag and other various elements representing his college years, as this would have been the last semester for the December 2022 graduate.
“Although Adeola’s time with us was short, his memory will always be with us and his legacy will continue through the impact he has had on so many of us,” SGA Vice President Andrew Ibrahim said. “I know this loss runs deep for many of us gathered here today, but I also know that Adeola would want us to look towards the future and think on what we can do to make this world a better place as he did in his time with us.”
