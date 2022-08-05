Texas Tech student, Adeola Okikiola Abdulfatai Omoloja has died at the age of 21. He was a senior in the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering studying to be a civil engineer with a minor in mathematics, according to a report from the Office of the Dean of Students.
Omoloja died on Aug. 3, 2022, and the Tech flag will be lowered in his memory at to be determined date in Memorial Circle.
