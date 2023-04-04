Christopher Holyfield, a fourth year Tech student from Longview, was arrested by the Lubbock Police Department Tuesday this morning for count of failure to stop and render aid resulting in death.
The initial incident occurred on March 24 in the far west end of Lubbock at the intersection of 19th Street and Kelsey Avenue, where police responded to reports of an SUV colliding with a pedestrian. The victim, 20-year old Keyanna English-King, was declared dead at the scene.
Investigators reportedly identified the involved vehicle two days later and, after gathering sufficient evidence, issued an arrest warrant for Holyfield Monday.
Holyfield peacefully turned himself in Tuesday morning and was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.
LPD announced the arrest on Twitter shortly afterwards.
Christopher Holyfield, 22, turned himself in this morning in connection to the death of Keyanna English-King. She was killed in a hit-and-run on March 24th. Holyfield's surrender happened after the issuance of an arrest warrant yesterday. pic.twitter.com/mVCVKRd4QM— Lubbock Police Dept. (@LubbockPolice) April 4, 2023
Holyfield was booked under Texas Transportation Code Section 550.021(a), a second-degree felony which holds a recommended bond of $30,000. The offense is punishable with up to 20 years of prison time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.