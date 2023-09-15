With Texas Tech’s second home game against Tarleton State approaching, student leadership and athletic officials are taking measures to ensure student safety.
Making its debut last Saturday, an SGA-organized game day shuttle will offer free rides to Jones AT&T Stadium. With service beginning four hours before kickoff, the shuttle will pick up students at the corner of Flint Avenue and 25th Street, dropping off near the Jones. The service will run for three hours, and students must show their Raider ID to use the shuttle.
Student body president Joel Rivero, whose campaign platform included the service, detailed why he thought the shuttles will be so valuable.
“We don't want our students to stumble across to get to game days and struggle to get there in the first place. Especially because it's high traffic time with cars going everywhere, so people [who] are walking to the game leaves a lot more room open for risk,” Rivero said. “So that was something that we thought about, and we wanted to ensure that we increase our safety just to enhance their game day experience.”
Dylan Moreno, senator for the College of Arts and Sciences, explained what he sees as the service’s immediate benefits.
“It reduces the amount of students that are going to be drinking and driving. And it's free. You know, you don't really have to go out of your way and spend all your money just to go to the Jones,” Moreno said.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, penalties for a first-time driving under the influence charge could include: up to a $2,000 fine, up to 180 days in jail upon conviction with three mandatory days and loss of driver license up to a year. Individuals are considered legally impaired in Texas when blood alcohol concentration reaches 0.08 percent. No amount is acceptable for drivers under 21, and penalties can include: up to a $500 fine, 60-day driver's license suspension, 20 to 40 hours of community service or mandatory alcohol-awareness classes.
Once students get to the game, they will enter at Gate Six. There will be nine scanners at the gate for students to scan their Raider ID upon admission, and students must make sure their athletic fee is paid before arriving. Fans will be allowed to bring one unopened 20-ounce plastic water bottle. Unlimited refills will be offered at heat management stations located around the stadium.
Robert Giovannetti, senior associate athletics director at Tech, gave advice to students going to a Tech game for their first time.
“I’d tell them to get there early. I would tell them to bring your student ID because we do scan student IDs. I would tell them to make sure they have paid their student loan fee before they come. I would tell them to bring a water bottle, throw on sunscreen because you're going to be in the sun for a little bit on the east side, and then I would tell them to be loud as they can be and be as raucous as they can be,” Giovannetti said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.