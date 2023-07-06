The Big 12 released their preseason rankings today, which saw the Red Raiders coming in fourth place, the schools highest preseason ranking in over a decade.
Tech was one of the six schools to receive votes for first place, the school announced today in a Tech Athletic news release. These votes contributed to the schools highest preseason ranking from the media since the 2011 season.
The football team also saw two of its players receive preseason accolades as Jerand Bradley and Jaylon Hutchings were voted to the All-Big 12 preseason teams on Wednesday.
Texas is pinned to win the Big 12, something the school hasn’t done since 2009 meanwhile last year’s champion Kansas State comes in at second. Oklahoma and Tech, who shared the same amount of first place votes, come in at third and fourth respectively. Meanwhile last year's national championship game finalist TCU finishes off the top five.
The poll, which is voted on by media representatives, conjured up the final rankings listed below:
1.Texas
2 Kansas State
3. Oklahoma
4. Texas Tech
5. TCU
6. Baylor
7. Oklahoma State
8. UCF
9. Kansas
10. Iowa State
11. BYU
12. Houston
13. Cincinnati
14. West Virginia
