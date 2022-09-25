Texas Tech Athletics and Tech PD are looking for a man caught on camera shoving a Texas football player after Saturday's game.
The video first surfaced on Snapchat and then was posted by a Texas fan, Matthew Myers on Twitter Sunday morning at 11:20 a.m. The video has been retweeted over 200 times and has over 553,000 views as of Sept. 25.
No words needed, just wow.@kyleumlang @UTBarstool #HookEm pic.twitter.com/Dbo9A3hZt8— Matthew Myers (@myers0727) September 25, 2022
Several Tech fans condemned the actions of the perpetrator and asked for his removal from future sporting events or expulsion from the university itself.
Tech Athletics released a statement on Twitter at 8:32 p.m. Sunday night and said the behavior shown in the video was "unacceptable."
This individual’s actions are not representative of Red Raider values.If you have any information to help us identify this individual, please contact @TexasTechPD. pic.twitter.com/IGKDxC7JOP— Texas Tech Red Raiders (@TechAthletics) September 26, 2022
Call Tech PD at 806-742-3931 to help give the law enforcement and Tech Athletics any information regarding the fan or an identification.
