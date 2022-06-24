The Supreme Court has overturned the Roe v. Wade decision and though the decision came from a Mississippi law, the state of Texas has been a major contender against abortions.
In Lubbock, voters approved the Sanctuary City for the Unborn ordinance, which sought to make it illegal to have an abortion within the city limits. This was enacted in May of 2021.
The Daily Toreador reached out to the Student Government Association through email and the President of SGA, Austin Phillips responded back through email and said, "The Student Government Association will not be commenting on the overturning of Roe v. Wade at this time."
The Daily Toreador has also reached out to the Tech college Republicans student organization asking for a comment through direct message on Instagram at 2:09 p.m. The organization viewed the message but has yet to respond.
The Daily Toreador also reached out to the Tech Student Democrats at 2:29 p.m. through direct message on Instagram asking for a comment, but the organization has yet to view the message or respond.
Governor Gregg Abbott took his thoughts to Twitter where he agrees with the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
BREAKING: The Supreme Court correctly overturns Roe v. Wade & reinstates the right of states to protect innocent, unborn children.Texas is a pro-life state.We will ALWAYS fight to save every child from the ravages of abortion. pic.twitter.com/fN1XVmbWnZ— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 24, 2022
Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick cited his faith on Twitter to agree with the overturning of the decision.
The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade!!!Life is a God-given gift, and Texas will ALWAYS take a stand to protect it.A very historic day and a GIANT win for life! pic.twitter.com/gIGs9PtSvr— Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) June 24, 2022
Beto O'Rourke, a democratic candidate for the governor of Texas said on Twitter that he would "fight for a woman's freedom to make her own decisions about own body, health care and future."
We will overcome this decision in Texas by winning political power.— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) June 24, 2022
Editor's Note:
The Daily Toreador would like to hear from other Tech organizations across campus. If you would like to provide a comment, please email us editor@dailytoreador.com or message the Editor-in-Chief, Arianna Flores, on Twitter @AriannaFloresDT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.