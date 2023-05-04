With final exams beginning for Texas Tech students, many university programs are offering support ranging from academic services to lengthening operating hours.
According to the official Tech academic calendar, individual study day was May 3, followed by final examinations beginning today and concluding May 9. While preparing for finals week and even during exams, students can rely on resources provided by University Coaching, the Undergraduate Writing Center, the Student Counseling Center and more.
Claudea Hernandez, a university life coach at the Department of University Coaching and Student Achievement, stressed the importance of effectively utilizing these resources during final exams.
“They definitely need to reach out to campus resources for classes that they know they have difficulty with. So, whether that is the Learning Center, the Math Tutoring Center, any of those they need to definitely reach out,” Hernandez said.
UC&SA is located in Drane Hall, Room 227, and is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office will maintain its regular hours during finals, and students can make appointments on the department’s website.
Many students will be required to complete written exams and take-home essay finals, an area in which the Undergraduate Writing Center is uniquely situated to offer assistance. Although in the past the UWC has shortened its operating hours during examination days, this year the center will maintain regular operating hours throughout the course of exams.
The center is located on the third floor of Weeks Hall and is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. On Fridays, it is open from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m.
Tracy Givens, director of the UWC, highlighted the support the program can provide when preparing for essay finals.
“We are always here to help, they can come talk to us and we can help give them some ideas about how to do a quick outline,” Givens said.
Students can schedule appointments on the UWC’s website and can choose from in-person or online consultations. The UWC’s website also features resources to help students improve their writing without a consultation, including informational pages and instructional videos.
For students looking to find quiet places to study, both the University Library and Student Union Building will expand their operating hours. The SUB is open from 7 a.m. to midnight. On Saturday, May 6, and the final day of exams, Tuesday, May 9, hours will change to 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
As for the Library it is open 24 hours a day. Study Rooms in the Library are available for reservation on the Library’s scheduling portal.
For students feeling distressed or dealing with mental health struggles during finals, the Student Counseling Center is available to provide support and mental health services.
The SCC is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. for scheduled appointments and individuals in crisis. Students seeking to initiate the SCC’s services can utilize walk-in clinic hours Monday through Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The SCC is in the Student Wellness Center.
Lisa Viator, managing director of the SCC, said students also will be able to utilize the Mind Spa to decompress throughout exams.
“The Mind Spa is open during Student Counseling Center regular hours, and we have a massage chair that is very popular, and we also have VR equipment to help people immerse themselves in a peaceful and relaxing setting,” Viator said.
Students can schedule appointments at the SCC through its website and can call 806-742-3674 with any questions about starting treatment.
