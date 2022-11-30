Throughout the month of December, students and residents can celebrate and learn of the 100 year history of Texas Tech at the Museum of Texas Tech University. Spread across five different galleries, exhibitions will display the different achievements, influences and heritages that have defined Tech over the past century.
Located at 3301 4th Street, the exhibit will be open on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10-5 p.m. and open on Sundays from 1-5 p.m.
The exhibit will also feature free admission and parking, with parking available on the north and west sides of the museum. There will be no parking available at the door.
Each gallery will be wheelchair accessible, with wheelchairs available on a first-come, first-served basis. For those who need further accommodations or information, the museum can be reached through its website or via phone at 806-742-2490.
