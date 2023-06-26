Starting this fall, Tech students will have the opportunity to augment their degrees with online industry career certificate programs at no additional cost. Through a collaboration with industry leaders including Google, Meta, Hubspot and IBM, Texas Tech University is offering a selection of over 30 certificate courses that teach in-demand career skills.
Bonnie Cordell, Tech’s director of microcredentials, said she hopes that pairing one or more of these certificates with an undergraduate degree will help newly-graduated students distinguish themselves and stand out to potential employers.
“Texas Tech really pursued this initiative because we're always looking for new ways to innovate when it comes to making sure students are receiving all the best opportunities and being prepared to succeed after graduation and beyond,” Cordell said. “So we’re really excited to offer these in-demand certificates that will allow our students to learn job-ready skills and really stand out in the job market.”
Students will receive an email on their Tech accounts near the beginning of the fall semester which will provide a link to apply for any of the 31 available certificate programs. The courses will be provided on online educational platform Coursera and can be pursued as optional, co-curricular enhancements to current degree plans.
The certificate programs will span a wide range of topics. Cordell said Tech offices will be open to assist students in deciding which certificate program(s) will work best for their current objectives.
“If you wonder which one is the right one for you, the Office of Continuing and Professional Education will be there to support you and help you pick the right program for your current career goals or your current major, or if you're interested in exploring other majors or other career options,” Cordell said.
A complete list of all 31 career certificates offered can be found here: More Information | Industry Certificates | Online | TTU
Time investments for each certificate may vary, but they are all offered online and can be completed from home at the student’s own pace.
“A lot of these are kind of in the six month range. There are some that take as long as 12 months and they are less than 10 hours of flexible study a week,” Cordell said. “And because these are online, they're self paced and really flexible for students to complete when they want where they want.”
Brian Still, Vice Provost for eLearning & Academic Partnerships, said he believes the certificates program will benefit Tech’s recruitment and retention rates, as well as the individual performances of Tech students.
“(We want) to retain high-quality students, and to reach out and recruit new populations of students who want tangible skills and will use them to improve their workplace opportunities,” Still said. “Industry certificates like these … are a core part of our mission to invest in the success of our students.”
Cordell concurred, stating that the strength of the certificate programs lie in their direct connection to the companies that will be hiring students after graduation.
“They developed the program and they're the ones offering a certificate, so they are saying 'this is what you need to be successful in this area,’” Cordell said. “So the certificates that you’ll earn at the end will be recognized by those companies and by the industry as a whole.”
Cordell emphasized the benefits of learning relevant job skills directly from industry-leading brands.
“For example if you are going to be taking social media marketing, it seems like you would really want to get that video marketing training from Meta” Cordell said. “And so that is one of the things we're really excited about with this program, and one of the reasons we pursued it … you're learning the skills directly from the source.”
