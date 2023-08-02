Texas Tech announced August 2 the university has sold all single-game tickets for the football home opener September 9th against Oregon.
The only tickets available for the game against the Ducks are season tickets, of which 31,000 have been sold up to this point.
Students wanting to attend the game may do so by providing their Tech ID at Gate 6 at the Southeast corner of the stadium.
According to the Texas Tech ticket office, the student section for the Oregon game will be expanded to nine sections in the lower bowl of the stadium.
Season ticket prices for AT&T Jones Stadium are starting at $185 per seat and are available on either side of the stadium.
Single-game tickets for the remaining home games are still available. Along with their home opener against Oregon, Tech football will host Tarleton State in their other non-conference game, with Houston, Kansas State, TCU, and UCF making the trip to Lubbock for Big 12 play.
