As students return to the Tech campus, the Office of Emergency Management shared new information and safety measures regarding COVID-19, the Omicron subvariant and monkeypox in an email to all students.
Tech encourages everyone on campus to be cautious and take preventative measures to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19. The university will offer hand sanitizer, disinfectant and masks at stations located across campus, according to the Office of Emergency Management.
If a student believes they have COVID-19, Tech will offer on-campus testing starting Aug. 12 in room 175 in the English/Philosophy building from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tech encourages students to schedule an appointment, but it is not required.
To schedule an appointment or for more information visit the website here.
Tech does not require COVID-19 vaccinations but encourages students to get fully vaccinated as they return to classes. The university and United Pharmacy will offer vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 13, 15, 17, 22 and 23 at the OneStop Shop in room 150 at Holden Hall, according to the news release. Appointments are not required.
Monkeypox is a virus that can be spread through direct contact, intimate physical contact, or touching objects/ fabrics used by an infected person, according to the Office of Emergency Management.
Reports of the virus were found in Lubbock, according to local health officials and the virus can spread from the time symptoms begin until they are fully healed- which could take weeks.
The university asks that if a student believes they have Monkeypox or know someone who might have the virus to contact Student Health Services at 806-743-2848.
Tech says if students test positive, they are asked to stay at their permanent residence until fully healed. If a student lives on-campus and cannot return home, they should contact University Student Housing, according to the Office of Emergency Management.
