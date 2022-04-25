The Texas Tech Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has announced the postponement of the Black Cultural Center.
The center was scheduled to have its grand opening on Friday but is now scheduled for Sept. 9.
In an email to the student body, Tech said there were delays of building material.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.