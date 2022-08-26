It was announced today that Texas Tech University Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt has signed an eight-year contract extension with the university to remain in the position. The contract would run through the 2029-30 season, which would be Hocutt's 19th year as AD.
The announcement comes after a busy summer for Hocutt and Tech Athletics, which included the creation of the Jones At&t Stadium south side renovation project. The department also leaped into the NIL landscape with its collaboration with The Matador Club, which signed the entire football team to $25,000 contracts.
Hocutt was introduced as Tech athletic department by university president Dr. Guy Bailey in 2011 following a two-and-a-half year stint as AD of the University of Miami.
Hocutt has made 16 head coaching hires during his tenure, and the Red Raiders have claimed total 14 Big 12 Championships between men's and women's athletics, according to Tech Athletics.
