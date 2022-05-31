Starting on June 1st, Texas Tech hospitality services will begin operating under a summer hour schedule. Below are the listed hours listed on the Hospitality Services website.
The Market at Stangel and Murdough residence hall
Breakfast will be available every day from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Lunch will be available every day from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Monday through Friday dinner will be available from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday dinner will be available from 4:30 to 7 p.m.
The Corner Market will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Chick-Fil-A at the Rawls College of Business Administration
Is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Einstein's at the Rawls College of Business Administration
Is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Quiznos at The Burkhart Center
Is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Raider Exchange at West Village residence hall
Is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Is open on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sam's Place at Murray residence hall
Is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Is open on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sam's Place Poolside
Is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Is open on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Starbucks at the Honors Hall
Is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Is closed on Saturday.
Is open from Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Boar's Head Deli at the Student Union Building
Is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Is closed Saturday and Sunday.
Chick-Fil-A at the Student Union Building
Is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Is closed Saturday and Sunday.
Paciugo at the Student Union Building
Is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Is closed Saturday and Sunday.
The Raider Pit BBQ at the Student Union Building
Is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Is closed Saturday and Sunday.
Sam's Place at the Student Union Building
Is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Is closed Saturday.
Is open Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
All hours are subject to change and will be announced on the Hospitality Services website.
