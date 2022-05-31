SUB cafeteria has many food options for all students

Starting on June 1st, Texas Tech hospitality services will begin operating under a summer hour schedule.

 Olivia Raymond

Starting on June 1st, Texas Tech hospitality services will begin operating under a summer hour schedule. Below are the listed hours listed on the Hospitality Services website. 

The Market at Stangel and Murdough residence hall 

Breakfast will be available every day from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch will be available every day from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. 

Monday through Friday dinner will be available from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday dinner will be available from 4:30 to 7 p.m. 

The Corner Market will be open every day from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Chick-Fil-A at the Rawls College of Business Administration

Is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. 

Einstein's at the Rawls College of Business Administration

Is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Quiznos at The Burkhart Center 

Is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Raider Exchange at West Village residence hall 

Is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. 

Is open on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sam's Place at Murray residence hall 

Is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Is open on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sam's Place Poolside 

Is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Is open on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

Starbucks at the Honors Hall 

Is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Is closed on Saturday.

Is open from Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Boar's Head Deli at the Student Union Building 

Is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Is closed Saturday and Sunday.

Chick-Fil-A at the Student Union Building 

Is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Is closed Saturday and Sunday.

Chick-fil-A line

Students were lined up during the lunch rush at Chick-fil-A.

Paciugo at the Student Union Building 

Is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Is closed Saturday and Sunday.

The Raider Pit BBQ at the Student Union Building 

Is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Is closed Saturday and Sunday.

Sam's Place at the Student Union Building 

Is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Is closed Saturday.

Is open Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

All hours are subject to change and will be announced on the Hospitality Services website. 

