Texas Tech’s Summer 2022 commencement will take place on Saturday Aug 6 at the United Supermarkets Arena located on 1701 Indiana Ave.
Due to ongoing construction, Tech has released a parking map to help families and friends find a space when coming to commencement. Tech advises visitors to avoid 19th Street, and instead use Indiana Avenue and Marsha Sharp Freeway to get to the ceremonies. For more information visit the Commencement website https://www.depts.ttu.edu/provost/commencement/schedules.php .
The ceremonies begin at 9 a.m., honoring Graduate School, J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts, Honors College, College of Architecture, Rawls College of Business and College of Arts & Sciences students.
Commencement continues in the afternoon at 1:30 p.m. with Graduate School, University Studies, Davis College of Agriculture Sciences & Natural Resources, Edward E. Whitacre, Jr. College of Engineering, College of Education, College Media & Communications and College of Human Sciences students.
Tickets are not required for the listed events and the ceremonies will be live streamed from Tech’s website, www.ttu.edu/livestream/.
