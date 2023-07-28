The Texas Tech Health Sciences Center class of '27 gathered at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on July 28 to take part in the White Coat Ceremony signifying a rite of passage for students entering medical school.
“Today is really just a recognition of the fact that they (Texas Tech) believes in us,” Elizabeth Bryant, a recent graduate from Abilene Christian University, said. “When I first found out that the White Coat Ceremony was before you actually go and start any medical education whatsoever, I kind of found that a little crazy because I thought ‘what if we don’t succeed?’ But they picked us to be here because they really do think we are going to succeed, and Tech recognizes that in front of our friends and family as we prepare to go into this next stage.”
Bryant is one of nine students pursuing a joint medical and public health degree. Of the 181 students, nine students are pursuing a joint medical and business degree, two are completing a dual M.D. and Ph.D. degree and one is working towards a joint medical and engineering degree.
The average grade point of the class is 3.85.
Interim dean of the Health Sciences Center John DeToldeo said the ceremony is a celebration as medical students are invited to wear the white coat for the first time.
“I think that for this class, they continue keeping alive their scientific curiosity, their commitment to serve, their resilience. Because these are long four years, many sleepless nights, lots of black coffee, but the ultimate goal is very rewarding.”
Following the passing of former Dean Steven Berk, DeToledo said today also serves to represent Berk and his time at Texas Tech.
“We have had the best dean that any medical school could have dreamed of and that’s Dr. Steven Berk,” DeToledo said. “Today I have the privilege of representing him and continuing the legacy of many great things that he has done with Texas Tech.”
The ceremony began with opening remarks followed by a presentation of the white coats. Students then took to the stage to read their oath and the ceremony concluded shortly after.
The coats displayed an embroidered Texas Tech circle on the right side.
For recent Rice graduate Truman Archer, the White Coat Ceremony signifies one step closer to a goal he has put his life into.
“The best way that I can imagine spending my life is that everything I do can [be] put towards helping someone else and have a fulfilling way to spend every day of my life just working for others,” Archer said.
