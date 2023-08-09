Moving in as a first-year student is exciting. It’s the beginning of a brand-new chapter, and nothing can describe the feeling of seeing your residence hall for the first time. However, moving in can be intimidating, and it may be confusing to navigate the process as a first-year student. Below is a comprehensive list of the things students will need to know to successfully tackle moving in.
Before arrival, double check move-in dates and times. This is to prevent long wait times for information on move-in day. Students should make sure to bring their Tech ID. The Tech ID is crucial to ensuring that students are in the right place, and receive the right information. Double check important documents like prescriptions, insurance information and legal documents, such as passports or copies of birth certificates. If students plan on getting an on-campus job, this will require the student’s social security card and state identification.
Don’t forget to apply for a parking permit, located at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/parking/. If residence hall lots are full, students are welcome to park in commuter lots. On moving day, residence halls will have short-term parking designated for unloading.
According to Tara Massey, senior managing director of university housing, it’s important to double check for and pare down extraneous items.
“Sometimes we see a U-Haul pull up to the halls for move-in, and then we see tired parents lugging items back to the trailer, because everything didn’t fit,” Massey said.
Upon arrival, students should find staff at tents and tables outside of the building. This is the first stop, as students will receive keys, info packets and additional information. Students will present their Tech ID to receive these items. An inventory sheet will be handed out for students to complete, which is a document to record damages inside the residence.
Upon locating your residence, make sure to complete the inventory sheet before moving things in, and locate the floor’s Community Advisor, as they will be your go-to for information. To help students move their things more effectively and efficiently, each residence hall has a limited number of red carts. Students will present their Tech ID or Driver’s License to check out a red cart.
Massey said she encourages students to make moving in a group event.
“While the student has to be present, families can help unload, unpack and set up rooms,” Massey said. “This gives the parents assurance their child is set up well and if siblings are involved, they get to see the excitement of move-in!”
Each hall also has an area where students can take photos with their loved ones. Massey advised students to “take advantage of these opportunities to document your journey."
After settling in, students should take some time to get to know their Raider Card, or Student ID. Student ID grants access to the student’s residence hall, meal plan, the Rec Center, athletic events and student health services. Students should make sure to keep track of their Raider Card, as it costs $20 to replace.
Don’t forget that there are several exciting events taking place during Welcome Week, so keep an eye on the activities. Students are encouraged to take part in as many events as they’re willing, as each event brings students closer together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.