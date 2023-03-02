When Texas Technological College opened its doors in 1925, 914 students received the recognition of being part of its inaugural class. 98 years have passed, and 100 since the institution was officially signed into law, allowing generation after generation of Red Raiders to write the Texas Tech story.
A native of Lubbock, Britney Sandefuer has had a front row seat to Tech’s evolution. The senior education student said despite being immersed in the scarlet and black from an early age, she only realized the significance of the university’s century-long tradition after she became a student.
“Growing up in Lubbock, everything is about Tech,” Sandefuer said. “But it's completely different when I got accepted and I went to Tech. I made it my own, like I’m officially a Red Raider, I'm actually getting to be a part of something bigger than myself.”
40,526 students get to share in the celebration of Tech’s Centennial year, a landmark that is particularly special for sophomore energy commerce major Emma Reeves, who was elected president of Tech’s Student Alumni Association in what she called the “perfect year.”
“In every school you learn the history, but in 100 years, we've really gotten to deep dive into the history of Texas Tech and get to see what it's all about,” Reeves said. "I think the coolest part is we have all these alumni just popping up out of nowhere … getting to hear their stories and they get to hear our stories, it’s really brought the community closer, building that gap between alumni and current students.”
While administration officials and alumni directly met with government officials at the State Capitol Wednesday on behalf of Tech, it’ll be the student body creating the next 100 years of history, memories and progress. Joel Rivero, a second-year senator in Student Government Association, said he wants to see growth in the university’s next century.
“I see Texas Tech becoming a really prominent university across the nation,” the third-year Political Science major said. “I think a lot of growth, a lot of expansion. We're at 40,000 (students), but I think we're gonna grow even bigger and probably be one of the best, if not already one of the best universities in the state of Texas.”
Through countless alumni and 24 academic locations, Tech’s outreach has transcended its humble roots as Texas Technological College. Still, Rivero, a native of nearby Midland, said the university’s traditions and camaraderie are what draws Red Raiders back to West Texas to keep supporting the next generation.
“I think that goes back to the foundation as students and the culture that Texas Tech provides. It feels like a family, you never turn your back on family” Rivero said. “Whenever you graduate, you're still a part of that Red Raider family. You want to come back and celebrate in any way that you can, and (Tech) turning 100, I think there's no better opportunity to come back and celebrate.”
