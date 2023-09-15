Various Hispanic Heritage Month events will be hosted by student organizations at Texas Tech following the enforcement of a Texas legislative law passed in June.
El Grito will kick off the month of festivities with folklórico dances, tabling events and music. The annual event is open to the public and will take place from 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Red Raider Plaza.
Kiana Diaz, president of the Hispanic Student Society, said because this is the first cultural month to occur since the new legislation, she hopes it will set an example for other communities on campus.
“I feel that by showing students and by showing the community that we are still hosting our events, it’ll help further open the doors for other months to give them a better light of even with everything going on it is still possible to have a voice and showcase what your cultures are, what your heritages are not only in your month but throughout the entire year,” Diaz said.
Through HSS meetings and TechAnnounce, student organizations have submitted event requests. Diaz said there are approximately 20 events planned for the month.
“We are doing our best to try to make sure that we’re having all the activities that we’ve had in the past at El Grito, but it is more than likely to be expected that it is going to be at a smaller size just due to everything going on,” Diaz said. “It wouldn’t be possible for only one student org to be able to fund it completely.”
Some of the other organizations hosting events include the Student Government Association (specifically the Hispanic caucus), Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers and more. A finalized list of events will be released Friday by the Hispanic Student Society.
"Many events at Texas Tech University associated with various Heritage and History Months are student-led, including their planning and promotion. That will continue to be the case in the future," according to a statement released by Tech to The Daily Toreador.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, federal grants are offered to institutions recognized as HSI's. The money can be used to fund events held during Hispanic-Serving Institution Week.
Entering Hispanic Heritage Month, first-year nursing major Brekken Billett from Prosper reflected on what that means for students at Tech.
“It is pretty crazy to think about how the state does impact every person, like the decisions they make do impact students,” Billett said.
The Daily Toreador will release a finalized list of this month’s festivities as it becomes available.
